Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeNEWSArmy redeploys 206 generals, cancels 120 postings
NEWS

Army redeploys 206 generals, cancels 120 postings

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Nigerian Army has approved the posting and redeployment of no fewer than 975 officers.

The exercise affects 206 generals, 64 colonels, 302 lieutenant colonels; 139 majors, and 122 captains, among others.

A circular signed by Maj. Gen. E.F. Oyinlola and dated January 4, 2024, which was sighted by our correspondent on Sunday, stated that the appointments and redeployment of the officers would take effect from Monday (today).

Also, according to the circular, the authorisation for the amendment and deletion of a total of 120 officers was given.

The affected officers comprise six colonels, 26 lieutenant colonels, 33 majors, 26 captains, and 29 lieutenants.

The reason for such actions was, however, not stated.

 

Previous article
Lawmakers budget fresh N30bn for N’Assembly renovation
Next article
Tinubu orders investigation of Betta Edu, vows to punish infractions
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network