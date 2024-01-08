Army redeploys 206 generals, cancels 120 postings

The Nigerian Army has approved the posting and redeployment of no fewer than 975 officers.

The exercise affects 206 generals, 64 colonels, 302 lieutenant colonels; 139 majors, and 122 captains, among others.

A circular signed by Maj. Gen. E.F. Oyinlola and dated January 4, 2024, which was sighted by our correspondent on Sunday, stated that the appointments and redeployment of the officers would take effect from Monday (today).

Also, according to the circular, the authorisation for the amendment and deletion of a total of 120 officers was given.

The affected officers comprise six colonels, 26 lieutenant colonels, 33 majors, 26 captains, and 29 lieutenants.

The reason for such actions was, however, not stated.