Army denies collaborating with herdsmen, bandits

The Nigerian Army has denied claims that its personnel were collaborating with armed herdsmen and bandits to terrorise the Eastern part of the country as well as Benue state.

The Army described such claims as spurious and derogatory, aimed at smearing the image of the service.

In a statement on Saturday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Army will not succumb to intimidation by groups giving these narratives.

It partly read, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a libelous, spurious and derogatory narrative credited to one so called International Society for Civil Liberty and Rule of Law , alleging that the Nigerian military, especially the NA is working with armed herdsmen/bandits to terrorize the Eastern part of the country and Benue state.

“A cursory look at the content reveals a futile effort to drag the image and reputation of the NA in the mud, while promoting irredentists, lawless and outlawed organizations.

“Unfortunately for these mischief makers, the highly patriotic and untiring efforts of the Nigerian Army to neutrally defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria is visible enough and boldly seen by all and have received international accolades.

“It is on record that the NA conducted and will still conduct series of Exercises not only in the South Eastern states, but across all the states of the Federation, which has reasonably reduced criminality.”