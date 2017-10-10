Army begins exercise Crocodile Smile II in Lagos, Ogun

The Nigerian Army has commenced its 2017 training operations, codenamed Exercise Crocodile Smile II, in Lagos and Ogun states.

The states are covered by troops of 81 Division.

Spokesperson of the division, Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said the exercise commenced in Ogun and Lagos on October 7, 2017, and will end on October 28, 2017.

Daudu revealed that the exercise could, however, progress to an operation when they start going after criminal elements in those states.

He said the exercise may transform into real operations to deal with emerging security challenges such as kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, pipeline vandalism, and insurgency, among others.

The army spokesperson also said Exercise Crocodile Smile II is not targeted at any individual or group.

”Law-abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal businesses without fear. Dates and locations of the various humanitarian activities, such as sanitation exercises and free medical interventions will be announced in due course,” he said.

”The division also wishes to allay the fears of the public, as they will witness increased movements of troops and equipment during the period.

”They are please requested to cooperate and support us, to ensure the success of the exercise, which is aimed at making the Nigerian army responsive to its constitutional roles.”