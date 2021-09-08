NEWS
Armed robbers hijack DSS case file of Igboho’s aides
Barrister I. Awo, the counsel for the Department of State Service (DSS) has told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the case file containing the fundamental human rights enforcement application filed by aides to the embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, was stolen by armed robbers in the nation’s capital.
The counsel told Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday that his colleague, who was conveying the document to the court, boarded a vehicle belonging to some criminals who carted away the file and other personal items.
He, therefore, applied for an adjournment of the hearing.
Recall that the DSS had, during a midnight invasion of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, arrested 12 of the activist’s allies and detained them in Abuja.
The detained aides had approached the court to seek their fundamental rights to freedom from the custody of the DSS.
Egwuatu, during a sitting on August 4, 2021, granted bail to the 12 detainees. However, they are still in the custody of the secret police.
Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State says that anyone wishing Nigerians to have Muhammadu Buhari’s kind as the next President of Nigeria come 2023 needs his psyche to be reexamined.
The PDP Chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, disclosed this while reacting to a statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, where he said God would give Nigeria a president “who has a good heart like President Muhammadu Buhari” in 2023.
Reacting, the PDP chairman stated that Buhari’s home state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and other notable northern leaders already acknowledged the government had failed Nigerians, while Umahi was playing to the gallery.
He said, “If it is true that the governor said such thing in Abuja, not in Ebonyi State, that someone who is like President Muhammad Buhari should become the next President of Nigeria come 2023, it is his own personal opinion.
“He is not our spokesperson, we elected some persons to go to Abuja and speak for us, not until then, he shouldn’t speak for us but if at all he said that, well, he is free to speak his mind because that is what his mind told him to say and he has said it. And nobody can change what he has said.
“The governor said what his spirit told him to say but I don’t know how many families in this country will pray for us to have a kind of person like President Buhari as the next President of Nigeria. Really I don’t know.
“Whichever way it goes, even his own people from the state, I don’t know how many people can come out today to open their mouth and say, Yes, we had it so good since the last six years the present federal government came to power.
“Is it the level of borrowing, is it the level of economic stagnation. Is it the level of frustration, do you know the level of crimes as well as suicide people have committed in this country? And somebody is saying this.
“It is just the elected people, especially the governors and few others who are in the government that can say yes, that things are moving well, outside that, things are not the way it’s supposed to be.
“His (Buhari) own people and brothers are saying that the man at the helm of affairs is not doing well but you that are down here (Umahi) are saying that he is doing well; well his psyche needs to be reexamined.”
Open Grazing Ban: Ondo governor behaving like thug despite being Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
The Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has berated the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for signing the state’s Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.
The 17 Southern governors led by Akeredolu met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September 2021 for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.
On August 31, 2021, the Ondo state governor signed into law, the Anti-open Grazing Bill passed by the State House of Assembly.
“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State,” Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, had said in a statement.
The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan condemned Akeredolu’s action.
He added that the governor despite being a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria was behaving like a ‘thug’.
He said, “As far as we are concerned, the anti-grazing bill is a satanic bill. We have already initiated legal actions both locally and internationally against Akeredolu and other governors trying to destroy our means of livelihood.
“How do you disturb people from their normal business without providing an alternative? Akeredolu is just behaving like a thug, even though he is a SAN. He knows quite well you can’t deny people their fundamental rights for movement and economic pursuit.
“He is the least person we expected to behave that way. I think he is playing politics with it, if you go to Ondo now, you will see cows everywhere, just take a trip to the state, you will see cows. So, it’s an empty law.”
Pictures: Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father lying in state
The lying in State of the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State was held in Ipe on Thursday
