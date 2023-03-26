Armed Herdsmen Attack Ondo State Community, Abduct Residents, Brutalise Others

Gun-wielding herdsmen have attacked Ogbese community in Ondo State, during which several residents were kidnapped while others were badly injured.

SaharaReporters learnt that the incident, which occurred on Friday, had left the entire town in fear and anxiety as the families of abducted victims wait to hear from the kidnappers.

Eyewitnesses also informed SaharaReporters that the herdsmen used machetes to hack other residents during the violent attack.

“There was an attack on the residents of Ogbese. Some were kidnapped while some were badly injured, the residents of the town are now living in fear,” one of the sources said.

The country is generally beginning to experience a resurgence of armed herdsmen’s attacks and killings which the government has failed to adequately address.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that Fulani herdsmen invaded six communities in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, North Central Nigeria and killed no less than 50 persons.

The affected communities in the four-day attack are Adam, Iyarinwa, Abamde Ityuluv, Waya Boagundu, Agura Ayaga and Azege areas in Turan Council Ward, Kwande LGA.

The former chairman of the Council Tertsua Yarkbewan, who confirmed the casualty figures while addressing journalists, had on Monday, said the death toll could be more.

Also, early last year, herdsmen had attacked Okeluse Community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing two people.

The terrorists were said to have shot at the victims: an owner of a petrol station in the community and his attendant.

The gunmen had stormed the community at about 6pm and opened fire on the deceased.