Armed gang invade Lagos streets, injure many, loot shops
Mushin area of Lagos State was yesterday, thrown into commotion as some armed gang invaded some streets, inflicting injuries on residents and destroying property worth millions of naira.
It was gathered one person died in the mayhem that forced churches within the affected communities to close for fear of being attacked.
Information had it that a notorious armed robber was arrested sometime by the police and was transferred to Abuja. But his release was allegedly facilitated by some big shots he worked for.
After his release, his loyalists from the Idi-Araba area of the state reportedly invaded some areas of Mushin to attack some persons whom they accused of being the cause of his arrest. The areas affected were Alafia, Daniel and Morgan.
A resident, who simply gave his name as Mitchy, explained that “the fight has been going on since midnight (Saturday)and the perpetrators came from Idi-Araba. This has been happening for almost six months. But last night and today’s(Sunday) were the most violent.
“Surprisingly, the armed thugs were teenagers between 16 and 19 years. They looted people’s shops and carted away goods. They were armed with machetes, guns and bottles.
“Holy Trinity Anglican Church at Alafia junction and Christ Gospel Apostolic Church on Da-Silva street could not conduct Sunday service.”
It was gathered teams of policemen from the Tactical Unit of the Lagos State Police Command were ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Odumosu to contain the situation.
When contacted, the command spokesman, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, said 15 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash. He said axes, cutlasses and expended cartridges were recovered in the process.
According to Ajisebutu, “Normalcy has returned to the area. CP Odumosu has assured residents to go about their lawful businesses. At the end of an investigation, the suspects will be charged to court.”
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has met with survivors of the December 2015 clash between soldiers and members of the movement.
Zakzaky also met with the families of those killed in the clash.
A Kaduna State High Court had on July 28, 2021, discharged and acquitted the Sheikh and his wife, Zeenat who had been standing trial on eight counts of charges bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.
However speaking in Abuja, according to a release made available to Daily Trust, the Sheikh used the opportunity to condole with them over the losses of their loved ones.
He urged them to always remember the persecution and hardships meted out to Imam Hussein (AS) when the dreaded army of Yazid besieged and massacre them.
He alluded to his visitors that no sacrifice is too high when it comes to the path of Allah.
Sheikh Zakzaky also apologised for having to invite some of them, instead of going to their houses to condole them.
“Due to the injuries we sustained during the military attack on us, we still carry bullet fragments in our bodies, and there is no way we can meet up with all the victims and the survivors of the brutal military onslaught against us in December 2015,” he added.
Zakzaky then prayed to Almighty Allah to give the families of the martyrs the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses they suffered and prayed that Allah accept the martyrdom of those killed.
Responding, Dr. Isa Waziri Gwantu, who said he lost four of his children during the Zaria incident, expressed gratitude to the Sheikh for inviting them to meet him in such a difficult circumstance and reiterated their resolve to never abandon the right path being championed by the sheikh.
Hajiya Jummai Karofi, who said he lost five children, said, “I would like the killers of my children to know that what they did to them would never scare us away from Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in fact, they are ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Islam.”
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode dines at residence of another Buhari’s Minister
Since Thursday when his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was made public, Femi Fan-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has been under fire.
From Social media to traditional media, the former critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party, has been lampooned.
But FFK has waved critics aside, sharing pictures of his visit to the residences of key APC figures.
On Saturday, he released pictures of his visit to Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, whom he had labelled a terrorist and asked Buhari to sack a few months ago.
While the dust raised by the post is yet to settle, Fani-Kayode released fresh pictures of his visit to the residence of George Akume, Minister of Special Duties.
Ondo Govt seals off Shoprite, popular market
The Ondo State Government has sealed off Shoprite and the neighborhood market in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
The popular facilities were sealed on Monday by the Ondo State Waste Management Authority, ODSWMA, over what was described as unsanitary and unhygienic practices.
A few days ago, the agency had taken similar action against five notable buildings in the state for flouting the environmental laws of the state.
Shoprite, which is located on Igbatoro road in Akure and the Neighborhood market at NEPA axis of the State capital, were accused of ignoring a series of warnings from the agency.
The General Manager of the Authority Mrs Ayo Adeyemo, who disclosed this, said the owners of the affected facilities violated environmental laws and failed to comply with the laid down hygienic practices.
Adeyemo, who maintained that further sanctions would be taken, warned that anyone found culpable will not be spared
