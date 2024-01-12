Arkadiusz Milik shot Juventus into the semi-finals of the Italian Cup with a hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-0 thumping of Frosinone. Juventus will face Lazio in a two-legged last-four clash in April thanks to Poland striker Milik’s treble, which took his goal tally to five for the season in all competitions. Juve blew away Frosinone, who knocked out Napoli in the last 16, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches. “The boys had fun and entertained the fans… now we need to focus again on the league,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told Mediaset.

Allegri’s side, who are second in Serie A, took the lead in the 10th minute when Milik slotted home his first from the penalty spot after Fabio Miretti was brought down by Pol Lirola.

Milik doubled the hosts’ lead in the 38th minute with a neat finish, beautifully taking down Weston McKennie’s clipped ball over the top and rolling past Michele Cerofolini.

The 29-year-old completed his hat-trick two minutes after the break thanks to the alertness and generosity of Manuel Locatelli.

Italy midfielder Locatelli pinched the ball off a dozing Luca Garritano on the edge of the Frosinone area and then laid on an open goal for the grateful Milik.

Milik had the ball in the net again nine minutes later after getting his toe to Miretti’s goal-bound shot, but was just offside.

However 18-year-old Kenan Yildiz capped a perfect evening for Juve just after the hour mark with a wonderful volleyed finish from McKennie’s raking cross.

Frosinone’s cup run ends with a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, the first loss in that run coming against Juve in Serie A just before Christmas.

“On paper we should be no match for Juventus, but I’d like to congratulate my players for our cup run,” said coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

“What they need to understand is the jump in quality that there is when you’re up against a team like Juve.”

Fiorentina and Atalanta will face off in the other semi-final following their respective wins over Bologna and AC Milan earlier this week.