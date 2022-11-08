Menu
in BUSINESS

Arik Air warns public against scammers

The Management of Arik Air has advised the public to be wary of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as representatives of the airline.

According to the airline, the fraudsters are duping unsuspecting customers seeking to buy or modify the airline’s ticket.

It further noted that the fraudsters pose as representatives of the airline and ask customers to make payments into a private account.

This is according to a statement by management of the airline obtained by our correspondent in Abuja.

The statement reads,”The management of Arik Air had warmed the public of fraudsters duping unsuspecting customers seeking to buy or modify the airline’s ticket. The fraudsters pose as representatives of the airline and ask customers to make payments into a private account.

“Arik Air flight tickets can easily be booked/purchased from our website wwww.arikair.com or our mobile app which can be downloaded on Google Play or App Store.

“We have no connection with any other website or forum and offers made thereon should be disregarded.”

 

