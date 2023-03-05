Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval clash amid cheating scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had an awkward moment Saturday as the shoeless actress desperately tried to avoid her cheating beau at their West Hollywood home.

The jilted gal-pal, 37, was seen storming out of the residence in such an apparent hurry she neglected to put shoes on after the straying band leader returned from a night of performing with stage makeup still plastered on his face.

Clad in a mismatched gray sweatsuit with her pants tucked into her fuzzy socks, Madix hurriedly tossed her ugg slippers and luggage bag into the backseat of her white sedan before coming face-to-face with Sandoval.

Reality-star-turned-singer Sandoval, 39, seemed to be in much better spirits than his ex of nine years — he flashed a smile before lugging his packed bags into the Los Angeles house.

The uncomfortable moment comes just after the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was caught cheating on her with her co-star on the reality show, Raquel Leviss, 28.

The two-timing pair allegedly planned “for weeks” to tell Madix about their months-long affair during a filmed episode of the long-running Bravo show.

Instead, the heartbroken star found out on her own by rifling through Sandoval’s phone.

The couple split after the news broke, with Sandoval allegedly wanting to move on with his former mistress.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” an insider told Page Six, adding that Madix had “no idea there were any issues” in her relationship.

Sandoval was spotted shipping massive suitcases from the home he shared with Madix despite not having officially moved

While Madix has remained largely silent, Sandoval addressed the drama during his gig at the City National Grove in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.

“Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” the 39-year-old asked the audience.

In a TikTok video taken at the gig, one audience member could be heard screaming, “Ariana!” prompting Sandoval to respond, “We love her.”