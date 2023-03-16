Ariana Madix addresses Tom Sandoval breakup, Raquel affair

Ariana Madix broke her silence after her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had an affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

Madix spoke out for the first time on Instagram, saying she’s been “devastated and broken” since finding out the news, but thanked her friends and fans for “the outpouring of love and support.”

“Hi. where to begin?” she wrote to her 1.4 million followers on the platform alongside a snap of herself out in Mexico.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks.”

“When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she added.

“To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone,” wrote Madix, who dated Sandoval for almost a decade.

“So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

“I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me,” she went on.

“What doesn’t kill me better run,” she concluded her lengthy caption.

Her comments come after Page Six confirmed on March 3 that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, broke up once she found out he and Leviss, 28, had been “communicating inappropriately for months.”

A source told us at the time that Madix was “blindsided” by the dalliance and had “no idea there were any issues” between her and Sandoval, whom she had been dating since 2013.

Not only that, but Madix and Leviss had grown close in recent months, leaving the Something About Her co-owner feeling “betrayed by her friend.”

We heard Madix “found out” about the pair’s “full-on affair” on March 1 while attending Sandoval’s cover band’s show, where he gushed about “respecting” his now-ex-girlfriend.

When asked how their relationship had withstood the test of time, Sandoval said he and Madix were “really good about respecting each other.”

Noting that while they’ve had their “ups and downs,” the bartender said they both had “each other’s backs in a reasonable way.”

As news of the full-blown affair came to light, both Sandoval and Leviss issued social media statements, respectively.

“I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love,” Sandoval wrote last week.

“No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

“I feel really horrible about that,” he continued. “My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends … I owed Ariana better.”

For her part, Leviss issued a lengthy statement in which she blamed the affair on her “addiction” to love and vowed to do better from here on out.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she wrote.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

While this is the first time Madix has addressed the affair, her brother, Jeremy Madix, was quick to defend her — and slam Sandoval — on social media just hours after the news broke.

On cast member James Kennedy’s Instagram post about the matter, Jeremy called Sandoval a “try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringey band” before taking shots at Leviss, whom he said “has faked her way to the top.”

Producers have been filming the fallout from the affair for Season 10, which is currently airing.

However, a source close to the situation told Page Six exclusively that “no one” from the “Pump Rules” cast is talking to Leviss as cameras roll.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.