It seems like it took Ariana Grande just “One Short Day” to move on from estranged-husband Dalton Gomez.

The “Thank U, Next” singer is dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater amid her split from Gomez, multiple sources confirm to Page Six.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ, who broke the news, that she and Slater, who plays Boq in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, started dating several months ago after meeting on the set of the movie.

A photo from March showed the cast of “Wicked” celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London, and in it Grande, 30, is sitting close to Slater whose arm is wrapped around her.

Reps for both Grande and Slater didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Slater married singer Lilly Jay in 2018, and they welcomed a son last year; however, sources told TMZ that he and Grande got together after he already had separated from Jay.

Slater, 31, rose to fame starring in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.” He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as the titular anthropomorphic sponge.

Grande and the real estate broker were divorcing after two years of marriage. The now-former couple decided to separate in January but remained amicable despite going their separate ways.

“They came to the decision together,” an insider shared with us. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

Gomez, 27, visited the “7 Rings” performer on the set of “Wicked” in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but “it didn’t work out,” the source said.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Gomez also appears to have moved on, as it was reported that he’s been dating other people for months.

Despite their amicable split, the former Nickelodeon star erased all traces of her wedding to Gomez from her Instagram.

In addition to images from the pair’s nuptials, Grande also deleted the anniversary post she shared with her 377 million followers in May.