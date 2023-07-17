Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez divorcing after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are divorcing, it has confirmed.

Sources close to the couple said the “7 Rings” singer and real estate agent have been separated since January — but have remained incredibly amicable.

“They came to the decision together,” one insider shares. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

We’re told Gomez, 27, visited Grande on the set of “Wicked” in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but “it didn’t work out,” the source shares.

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Reps for the estranged couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Grande, 30, sparked rumors that the pair were having marital troubles when she appeared at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding band.

The last time the “God Is a Woman” singer was seen with her wedding ring in public was back in April at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert.

Gomez, who works on luxe real estate deals for a living, proposed to Grande in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring that had special meaning to the pop star, as the pearl came from a ring that her grandmother had given her.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and made their debut together just a few months later in her “Stuck with U” music video.

This was the “Save Your Tears” singer’s first marriage but second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 before they split up.