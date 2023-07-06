Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez impressed everyone with his impressive performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France and his double penalty saves ensured a fairytale ending to his team’s run in the competition. Argentina claimed their third World Cup title and Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper. However, controversy ensued when his celebration with the trophy went viral and was criticised by many ex-footballers as well as critics who called it ‘crude’ and ‘vulgar’. Martinez was recently in Kolkata for an event and in a video on social media, he can be seen jokingly recreating the infamous moment on stage.

Martinez paid floral tributes to Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona at Kolkata.

After paying tribute to Maradona, Martinez greeted fans who were eagerly waiting for him.

He also arrived at the Shreebhumi Sporting Club and took part in the ‘Paanch e Paanch’ programme held in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram he shared a special message about his meet and wrote, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh.”

During his time in India, Martinez also inaugurated the Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate at the Mohun Bagan Club on Tuesday. The gate is named after Brazil football legend Pele, Argentina football great Diego Maradona and West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers.

