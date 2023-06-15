Lionel Messi will mark his first appearance on the football pitch since his move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami was officially confirmed. Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain after the end of the current season, will embrace the ‘soccer’ culture, after winning everything there was to be won in ‘football’. The Argentine maestro, who won the FIFA World Cup last year, remains one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game. Donning the Argentina shirt again, he will be seen in action against Australia on Thursday.

Argentina, who are the reigning world champions, will be up against the Socceroos in an international friendly match at the Workers’ Stadium. The South American giants are yet to lose or draw a game since theiy were surprisingly beaten by Saudi Arabia during the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When and what time will the Australia vs Argentina international friendly start?

The Australia vs Argentina international friendly will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia vs Argentina international friendly be held?

The Australia vs Argentina international friendly will be held at the 68,000-capacity Workers Stadium in Beijing.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina international friendly in India?

The live streaming of Australia vs Argentina international friendly will be available on VUSport app.

Witness the G.O.A.T in action! The wait is over! Brace yourselves for an epic showdown as the legendary Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup Winners Argentina set the stage ablaze against Australia! Don’t miss a single second of this exhilarating encounter —… pic.twitter.com/R6bRL3ZjEm — VUSport Official (@VUSportOfficial) June 13, 2023

What are the likely starting XIs for Australia and Argentina for the international friendly?

Argentina Starting XI:Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Simeone, Garnacho

Australia Starting XI:Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello