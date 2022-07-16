POLITICS
Aregbesola boycotts Osun gov poll, aide gives reasons
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, did not partake in the ongoing Osun State Governorship election,.
It was learnt that the former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has travelled abroad to attend a conference.
According to an aide of the minister, Aregbesola shunned the election to avoid a crisis.
Aregbesola had publicly moved against the second-term ambition of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.
Instead, Aregbesola endorsed the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, who later lost to Oyetola at the APC governorship primary election held on February 19.
It was learnt that the minister was in Lagos State on Thursday before travelling to Abuja on Friday.
When contacted, Aregbesola’s media adviser, Sola Fasure, confirmed the minister’s absence.
“He proceeded on an official assignment on Friday,” Fasure said.
The media aide noted that Aregbesola was not invited to work for Oyetola’s second-term bid in Osun.
He also said the minister was not named in the Osun State campaign team by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said, “Aregbesola is not in Oshogbo. He is on an official assignment. He was not invited and not a part of the election council. The governor did not also invite him to be part of the campaign.”
The Osun Progressives, a faction of the All Progressives Congress loyal to the Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, has broken silence on the Osun State Governorship election holding Saturday.
The TOP’s position was contained in a post shared by a former commissioner in the state, Sikiru Ayedun, on Friday.
The group reiterated that it remains a part of the APC despite the alleged maltreatment of its members by Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration.
Earlier, there had been speculation that TOP may work for the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke, in the election:
15 political parties are participating in the election, while 1,955,657 registered voters will decide the fate of the candidates.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had also said the election would take place in 332 registration areas across the 30 local government areas of the state.
Though 15 political parties would be participating in the election, the top contenders are the candidate of APC, Oyetola and the candidate of the PDP, Adeleke.
This would be the second time the two candidates would be meeting.
Both Oyetola and Adeleke contested for the Osun governorship seat in 2018, which Oyetola won after a rerun.
After the rerun election which took place in seven units, Oyetola won seven, while Adeleke won one.
At the end of the rerun, Oyetola polled 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate scored a total of 255,023 votes.
Although Adeleke had led Oyetola with 353 votes at the end of the first round of ballots, but after the rerun, Oyetola won with 482 votes.
Why we haven’t endorsed any presidential candidate – Ohanaeze
The apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has broken its silence on why it has not announced its preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election, despite the endorsement of the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, by the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.
It said the Igbo knew where they were going but did not disclose who among the presidential candidates of the various political parties would be endorsed.
Like Afenifere, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze had called on political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South-East.
Afenifere’s leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, had on Tuesday endorsed the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, adding that the South-East deserved a shot at the presidency based on equity and the need to unite the country.
He said, “The North has no right to come back again after eight years, just as I am opposed to (Bola) Tinubu. It is not the right of the South-West to come and claim the presidency. If we want peace in Nigeria. We want equity, justice, if we want to be united, we are talking of rotation, we are talking of federal character.
“It has gone to the North, now to the South. Should it come to the South to the region that has had it with (former president Olusegun) Obasanjo for eight years, with (Prof) Yemi Osinbajo in eight years as vice-president? The South-South has had it with (former president) Jonathan. Is the South-East not part of Nigeria to have that equity?
But Ohanaeze explained that it had yet to endorse any candidate because such a decision that would affect the Igbo, as a democratic ethnic group, ought to be taken in consultation with Igbo interest groups.
“Ohanaeze’s modus operandi is clearly different from that of Afenifere. You know the Igbo are a very democratic set of people, so, we usually call a meeting of a wider Igbo assemblage and we look at the issue so that when we take a decision and an endorsement, it will be seen to be carrying everyone along.
“That is why we have not endorsed any (candidate) even when we know where we are going. We must call a meeting of all Igbo interest groups and we look at everything so that if we say something, it will carry the weight of the whole Igbo assemblage,” its spokesperson, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said.
Osinbajo denies quitting APC
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he has no reason to quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The VP dismissed claims that he sent a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking his permission to resign his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is coming at a time controversy is raving over the issue of Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 general poll.
Osinbajo had contested the APC presidential ticket with 12 others but lost to national leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Tinubu, a Muslim from the South West, has picked a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, from the North East as his running mate.
Amidst the unfolding drama, a memo is said to have been written from Osinbajo’s office and sent to President Buhari seeking permission to resign his membership of the APC.
The memo dated June 24, 2022 with reference number SH/VP/605/2./0 listed among others, alleged family pressure, his (Osinbajo) continuous participation in active and partisan politics and membership of the APC as the reasons for the decision.
But the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, when asked to confirm the authenticity of the said memo, described it as fake.
He said the language of the author of the memo is not that of Vice President Osinbajo, adding that his boss would not write a memo so full of errors.
“Where do you people even get these things from? Who gave it to you? Anyway, for the avoidance of doubt, the memo is fake. VP didn’t write any such thing,” he said.
The memo titled, ‘Permission to resign from APC’, and purportedly signed by Vice President Osinbajo read, “I have the honour to inform you that for sometime now, I have been having series of meetings and pressure from my immediate family members on some matters.
“One of the issues borders on my continuous participation on active and partisan politics, and by extension, my continuous membership of our great party, APC.
“As a father and great member, whom without you, I would not be where I am today, regrettably, I write to seek for (sic) your permission to resign my membership of the APC.
“However, if the timing of this plan is not convenience (sic) or acceptable by Your Excellency, I will surely abide by your decision and advice, which I will consider to be the final.
“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards and loyalty.”
PDP sues INEC, APC, seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification
The Peoples Democratic Party has instituted a lawsuit compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to prevent All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, from replacing their running mates with Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively.
The PDP is also asking the court to declare that Tinubu and Obi be disqualified unless they contest alongside their previous running mates: Kabiru Masari and Doyin Okupe respectively.
In the originating summons with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022, the PDP is seeking an order barring the Independent National Electoral Commission from replacing the running mates of Tinubu and Obi.
Those listed as first to seventh respondents in the case are INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe.
Recall that Tinubu had nominated Masari as a surrogate running mate or placeholder in order to beat the June 17 INEC deadline.
Obi had also nominated his campaign manager, Okupe, as an interim running mate.
However, INEC gave a grace period of about one month to substitute their names.
After weeks of consultations, Tinubu and Obi nominated Shettima and Baba-Ahmed respectively while Masari and Okupe resigned.
However, the PDP asked the court to determine if by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the constitution, Section 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s timetable, Tinubu and Obi are bound by the submission of Masari and Okupe respectively as their running mates.
The party also asked the court to determine if “by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the first defendant (INEC) can validly accept any change or substitution of the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants as running mates of the 3rd (APC) and 6th (Labour Party) defendants.”
The PDP is also seeking five reliefs including a declaration that by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the constitution, Section 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s timetable, both Tinubu and Obi must be bound by their submission.
The party asked the court to rule that both Tinubu and Obi will be disqualified the moment they substitute the names of their running mates.
One of the reliefs reads: “A declaration that by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1st defendant’s (INEC’s) election timetable, the 3rd (Tinubu) and 6th (Obi) cannot validly contest the 2023 Presidential election without the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Obi) respondents as their respective running mates.”
The PDP also based its argument on the fact that the term ‘placeholder’ is unknown to Nigerian law.
“The Electoral Act makes no provisions whatsoever for placeholder or temporary running mates. The acts of the 2nd (APC), 3rd (Tinubu), 5th (Labour Party ) and 6th (Obi) defendants in nominating and forwarding the names of the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants as running mates for the 2023 Presidential elections is valid and subsisting,” the party added.
In a supporting affidavit sworn to by Evelyn Oroh, a litigation secretary in the law firm of Gordy Uche (SAN), it was stated that some of the defendants had stated openly that they were mere placeholders.
“I know that the 3rd (Tinubu) and 6th (Obi) defendants have stated in media interviews and publications that the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants are not their real running mates but merely holding the place as placeholders for the real running mates,” it stated.
When contacted on the telephone, the Labour Party’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, said he had received the court processes.
“I have received the processes and we are filing a response already,” he simply stated.
The Head, Legal Directorate, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), said he was aware of the suit when contacted by one of our correspondents on Thursday.
Ogala, a former Legal Adviser of the APC, however, said Tinubu’s legal team had not been served a notice by the court.
“Yes, I’m aware (of the matter). But they have not served us.” When asked to confirm the service, he restated, “They have not.”
Earlier, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, had in an interview with Arise TV, described the issue of placeholder as a unique invention that had no place in the constitutional and legal framework of the country.
He had said: “Political parties’ candidates have submitted names of associates to run with them, and that is the position of the law as of today and nothing has changed.
“For there to be a substitution of a candidate, the vice-presidential candidate must write to the INEC, with an affidavit stating that he is withdrawing from the race within the time frame provided by the law, as that is the only way there can be a substitution of candidates.”
Also, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Prof. Abdulganniy Raji, had said: “Being a part of the umpire, I will not say I see danger or I didn’t see danger (in party submitting place holders instead of running mate).
“I will rather abide by the constitutional provisions, the extant laws.
“The Electoral Act makes provisions for the procedure of how to nominate and there are also provisions for the substitution of the names, either in case of death or withdrawal by any candidate, whether the substantive candidate or the running mate.”
Senior lawyers, in separate interviews with The PUNCH on June 20 had said the only risk involved in the place holding arrangement would be the refusal of the running mate to step down.
A senior advocate, Adegoke Rasheed, said a placeholder could only be withdrawn if he died or voluntarily withdrew as neither INEC nor the court could make him relinquish the position.
Another SAN, Rotimi Jacobs, said political parties had taken advantage of the silence of the Electoral Act on the issue.
He said: “The political parties are just taking advantage of the provision of the Electoral Act: Section 33 permits the candidates to withdraw or an account of death or may be substituted.
“The political party will conduct another primary election.
“Or if he voluntarily withdraws, the political party that is affected must within 14 days conduct fresh primary elections to produce another candidate.”
