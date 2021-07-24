NEWS
Aregbesola asks Governors to sign death warrant of over 3,000 condemned inmates
Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has asked governors to sign the death warrant of 3,008 inmates on death row at Correctional facilities across the country.
Speaking while inaugurating the newly constructed headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday July 23, the Minister said jail congestion is the major headache of the Service.
Aregbesola also disclosed that the entire national custodial facilities with a maximum capacity for 57,278 inmates currently has a total population of 68,747 inmates, made up of 67,422 males and 1,325 females.
The Minister said 50,992 inmates representing 74 per cent of the total population of inmates in the nation’s custodial centres are awaiting trial, while only 17,755 inmates which is a mere 26 per cent are the actual convicts.
He said;
“There are presently 3,008 condemned criminals waiting for their date with the executioners in our meagre custodial facilities. This consists of 2,952 males and 56 females.
“In cases where an appeal has been exhausted and the convicts are not mounting any challenge to their conviction, the state should go ahead, to do the needful and bring closure to their cases.”
Aregbesola noted that state Governors have an alternation of setting some of the condemned inmates free on compassionate ground, especially those who have grown old on account of the long time they have been in custody and those that are terminally ill.
Aregbesola said the 3,000 high-capacity custodial centre which is being built by the federal government in Kano, Rivers States and Abuja, would be extended to the six geo-political zones in the country and is expected to ease congestion considerably and enhance the capacity to manage the facilities for corrections.
NEWS
PHOTOS: Benin Republic’s ‘EFCC’ where Sunday Igboho is being held
Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba nation agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, is being held at the Economic and Financial Brigade station in Cotonou, Benin Republic, TheCable can report.
The Economic and Financial Brigade known in Cotonou as Brigade économique et financière (BEF) is seen as an equivalent of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The BEF is one of the buildings within the ministry of interior and public security premises. It is marked in red in the featured image above.
Igboho was arrested in Benin Republic earlier in the week alongside his wife while en route to Germany, where the rest of his family is believed to reside.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is demanding Igboho’s extradition, but the youth leader told the Beninese government that he may be killed if extradited to his home country.
Igboho’s case was addressed in court on Thursday, leading to the release of his wife, Ropo, and the return of her passport.
The judge however adjourned the extradition hearing till Monday, July 23. Igboho was, therefore, returned to BEF, where he is expected to remain till he is needed in court.
Here are pictures of the facility where Igboho is being held:
NEWS
I don’t want your bribes, invest in CSR, Buhari tells contractors
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday warned contractors and businessmen who have enjoyed government’s patronage against bribing him and other top government officials, including ministers.
Rather, he advised the affected contractors to be alive to their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) through which they could give back to the immediate community where they operate.
The President, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, gave the warning against bribery, while on a visit to the Emir of Daura, urging businessmen, contractors and other privileged Nigerians who are beneficiaries of government’s patronage to always engage in CSR, instead of seeking to favor individuals with gifts.
President Buhari said pointedly, “I don’t want your cheque. Go and assist our communities instead of trying to return kickbacks to public officers, including my office.
“We don’t want cheques from anyone or organisation as returns or influence of any kind. Let them remember their Corporate Social Responsibilities.”
The President noted that he would love to visit Daura more frequently, but for the high cost of presidential movements and exposing security personnel to the weather, assuring that his heart remains with the people.
He said: “We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost of the movement is high. I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals.”
President Buhari said the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30-month civil war.
According to him, “We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into political crisis. We had 30 months civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives.
“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them.”
The President, who recalled fond memories of his visit to the palace as a military Head of State, expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years.
In his remarks, the Emir of Daura, thanked the President for always creating time to visit his hometown and the palace despite his tight schedule.
“Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of. I can assure you that men, women, children, marketers and artisans are always pleased to receive you and they will be praying for you. Today is not for speeches but for appreciation. We have been blessed so much as a community because you are the leader of the country. You have brought honour to our domain.
”As a community, we have benefited a lot with increased traffic of people and organisations coming to help us here. We know it’s because of you. May the good Lord always go before you and behind you, and remove all obstacles from your path,” he added.
The Emir enjoined the President to remain focused on getting results particularly in securing the country.
He said: “Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today.”
NEWS
APC chieftain replaces Saraki as Turaki of Ilorin
A former governorship aspirant in Kwara State and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, has been conferred with the honorary title of Turaki of Ilorin.
The title was first held by Second Republic Senate Leader, late Olusola Saraki, followed by his son, former Senate President Bukola Saraki.
The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, declared Mr Mustapha as the Turaki of Ilorin on Thursday.
The late Olusola Saraki held the title before he was elevated to the position of a Waziri.
Bukola Saraki stepped into his father’s shoes to bear the title from 2006 until 2018 when he too was turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.
Mr Mustapha, 48, who is running for the national chair of the APC, becomes the third Turaki of Ilorin emirate.
While announcing new honorary title holders at a grand reception on Thursday, Mr Sulu-Gambari said only those deserving of a title are given.
“If someone is contributing to the development we have to give him a title. Only someone deserving of a title is conferred one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts.”
Another title announced by the emir is the Mutabali of Ilorin, which was bestowed on the state governor’s elder brother, Alimi AbdulRazaq.
