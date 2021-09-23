Aregbesola absent as Osun decorates Oyinlola, Akande, military adminitrators

Former Governor of Osun State, who is also the current minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was absent as the state honoured all past governors, including military administrators of the state.

The state also honoured philanthropists and industrious citizens who have contributed to the state and the nation at large.

One of the high points of the event was the decoration of the former military administrators and governors of the state since its creation in 1991 by the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Governor Oyetola was in turn decorated by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

However, the late Isiaka Adeleke, who was the first civilian governor of the state, was also honoured with a minute silence.

The event was part of the activities to celebrate 30 years Osun State was created.

The event was graced by his Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Ogun State Governor, Prince Gbenga Daniel among others.