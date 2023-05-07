Sunday, May 7, 2023
Arab League set to readmit Syria as relations with Assad normalise

Arab league to readmit Syria

The Arab League is expected to readmit Syria into their organization, which would normalize ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

The country will be admitted at a meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday, a spokesperson for the League said.

Arab foreign ministers were expected to adopt the decision in a closed meeting at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo, according to the spokesman for the Arab League’s secretary general, Gamal Roshdy,

Syria’s membership was suspended in 2011 due to a crackdown on street protests that led to civil war.

Recently, some Arab states have re-engaged with Syria, but some, including Qatar, remain opposed to full normalisation without a political solution.

Arab states are also discussing whether to invite Assad to an Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh.

