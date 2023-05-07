Arab League set to readmit Syria as relations with Assad normalise

The Arab League is expected to readmit Syria into their organization, which would normalize ties with President Bashar al-Assad.

The country will be admitted at a meeting of foreign ministers on Sunday, a spokesperson for the League said.

Arab foreign ministers were expected to adopt the decision in a closed meeting at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo, according to the spokesman for the Arab League’s secretary general, Gamal Roshdy,

Syria’s membership was suspended in 2011 due to a crackdown on street protests that led to civil war.

Recently, some Arab states have re-engaged with Syria, but some, including Qatar, remain opposed to full normalisation without a political solution.

Arab states are also discussing whether to invite Assad to an Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh.