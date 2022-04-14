NEWS
Appeal Court upturns High Court judgement restricting Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore to Abuja
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upturned the ruling of the Federal High Court confining human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since August 2019.
A three-man panel led by Justice Tsammani made the judgement on Wednesday.
Operatives of the Department of State Services had arrested Sowore in the early hours of August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The activist was kept in unlawful detention from that period until December 5, 2019 when he was finally released on bail despite two court orders earlier sanctioning his freedom.
In a twist of event, DSS operatives invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, 2019 to rearrest him without any court order.
He remained in unlawful detention until 18 days later when he was released by the secret police for the second time.
The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had granted Sowore N100million bail with two sureties who must be residents of Abuja and have landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory.
The judge also ordered that one of the sureties must deposit N30million with the court pending the determination of the case.
Sowore was also restricted to the Federal Capital Territory pending the determination of the case.
The activist however, approached the Appeal Court over the stringent bail conditions especially his restriction to Abuja.
NEWS
Allow Buhari complete his tenure, Shehu Sani tells Northern elders
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has disagreed with the Northern Elders Forum’s position that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), should resign over his handling of Nigeria’s security situation.
NEF had on Tuesday asked Buhari to resign for allegedly failing to secure the country.
The forum made the demand in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. It said it was disappointing that after nearly seven years of being in office, Buhari still has no answers to security challenges across the country.
“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed.
“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists, and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.
“Our constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading,” the statement read in part.
But reacting to the northern elders’ demand on Wednesday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, asked the NEF to let Buhari complete his tenure.
In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Sani said by completing his tenure, the President would be able to conduct elections in 2023.
He tweeted, “Our respectable Northern Elders want Buhari to resign; I humbly disagree, allow Sai Baba to finish his tenure and conduct elections.”
NEWS
Google celebrates playwright, Ola Rotimi, on 84th posthumous birthday
One of Nigeria’s leading playwrights and theatre directors, Olawale Gladstone Emmanuel Rotimi popularly known as Ola Rotimi, is being celebrated by Google on his 84th posthumous birthday.
On Wednesday, Google displayed a drawing of the playwright on their official logo to celebrate his 84th posthumous birthday.
Rotimi was born on the 13th of April, 1938 and died on the 18th of August, 2000. He was called ‘a complete man of the theatre’ as he was an actor, director, choreographer, and designer who created performance spaces that were influenced by traditional architectural forms as cultural diversity was a recurring theme in his work.
All through his career, he wrote and directed dozens of plays and short stories that examined Nigeria’s ethnic traditions and history.
NEWS
Handcuffed Osinachi’s widower denies abusing singer
Peter Nwachukwu, the widower of deceased gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has denied claims of abusing her while she was alive.
The popular singer died last Friday, April 8. She was allegedly in a coma for five days before she died. Family members, children, and friends of the deceased who was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Headquarters, Abuja, alleged that Peter subjected the popular singer to domestic violence.
Nwachukwu was arrested on Sunday, April 10 by the FCT police command on grounds of suspected culpable homicide.
Speaking from police custody, Nwachukwu said his late wife had been battling an illness since November last year. He said that he first took her to Federal Medical Center (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General hospital, and then to National hospital, where she died. He did not say the nature of her illness.
Nwachukwu who is now in the custody of the State Criminal Investigations Department SCID, was led in handcuffs and taken to their matrimonial home to provide evidence of the hospitals he claimed to have taken his deceased wife to for treatment.
An autopsy is to be carried out on late Osinachi’s body today April 13 to determine the cause of her death.
