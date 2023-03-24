Appeal Court restores Adeleke as Osun Governor

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the decision of an election Tribunal that annulled the election of Ademola Adeleke of Osun State governor.

The three-member panel headed by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu in a unanimous decision on Friday stated that the All Progressives Congress and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola failed to prove their case of over voting on the part of the People’s Democratic Party candidate in the election.

According to the panel of judges which issued its verdict, Adeleke was the duly elected governor of the state.

Recall that the Osun governorship election tribunal, in January, had held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

The tribunal in a split document of two to one declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

