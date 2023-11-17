Appeal Court judgement: Kano govt calls for calm

The Kano State Government on Thursday advised people in the state to remain calm and avoid acts capable of causing breach of the peace as the Appeal Court delivers judgment on Friday (today).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Baba Dantiye, in Kano on Thursday.

Dantiye said the advice became necessary as some unscrupulous persons may take advantage of the situation and cause a breach of the peace.

Dantiye stressed the need for the people to maintain peace for the development of the state and the country at large, despite the outcome of the judgement.

He also called on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in ensuring that law and order were maintained, as well as ensuring the full protection of of the lives and properties of the citizens in the state.