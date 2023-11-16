Thursday, November 16, 2023
Appeal court delivers judgment on Kano gov election Friday

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Friday, November 17, 2023, for judgment in the Kano State governorship election dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress.

The judgment will be delivered by 10 a.m.

The court had on November 6, 2023, reserved judgment in the appeal by the state governor, Yusuf, who is challenging his removal by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on September 20 nullified Yusuf’selection by declaring 165, 663 of his votes invalid.

 

