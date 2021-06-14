APGA disqualifies five aspirants from contesting Anambra Guber primaries

Kola Abiola , the first son of the late politician and adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola has distanced himself from an attempt to drag him into the 2023 presidential race.

Since last year, the social media space has been inundated with stories and images of Kola indicating he would contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kola made the clarification on Sunday during the unveiling his social media platform – Tribe Naija.

He described the rumours linking him to the 2023 presidential race as distractions.

He denied being a card- carrying member of APC, noting that he had never been involved politically with any party since his father’s election in 1993.

He said: “I see posters around with my picture and the APC. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party. I have never been involved politically with any party, since my father’s election.

Abiola said that running for a political office and winning election are two different things.

“Gen. Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the Peoples Front (PF), did he end up being the President of this country? Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the PF, my father came in on the same platform. Did he end up ruling this country? So, it’s not about whether you are running for something or you want an office, no.”

He stated that his main focus now is to reawaken the consciousness of the younger generation of Nigerians and prepare them to be future leaders of the country.

He said: “I am not impressed with the democracy that we are in today, because it is not what my father and others died for. It’s not what they put their lives on the line for.

“And I want to make sure we get what they will be proud of in their graves. The challenge is now for me to make sure it happens,” Abiola said.

Speaking further, Mr. Abiola explained: “My father had chieftaincy titles from all over Nigeria. He didn’t even have a national honour conferred on him until two years ago. So, it’s about always giving and always believing in Nigeria.