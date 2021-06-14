POLITICS
APGA disqualifies five aspirants from contesting Anambra Guber primaries
The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has officially disqualified five aspirants from contesting the governorship primaries in Anambra state.
This was made known in a statement by the party’s publicity secretary in Awka, on Monday.
According to the statement, those disqualified are:
1. Hon Chuma Umeoji,
2. Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo,
3. Cater Dike Umeh,
4. Hon Nonso Smart
5. Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi.
Meanwhile, the part has cleared five aspirants to contest the governorship primaries in the state.
Those cleared are:
1. Prof Soludo
2. Damian Okolo
3. ThankGod Ibe
4. Ezenwankwo Okwudili, Ewepudike
The party did not give detailed reasons for disqualifying the aspirants, but said they did not meet the minimum requirement set by the party.
‘It’s fake news’: MKO Abiola’s first son, Kola denies eyeing 2023 presidential election
Kola Abiola , the first son of the late politician and adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola has distanced himself from an attempt to drag him into the 2023 presidential race.
Since last year, the social media space has been inundated with stories and images of Kola indicating he would contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kola made the clarification on Sunday during the unveiling his social media platform – Tribe Naija.
He described the rumours linking him to the 2023 presidential race as distractions.
He denied being a card- carrying member of APC, noting that he had never been involved politically with any party since his father’s election in 1993.
He said: “I see posters around with my picture and the APC. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party. I have never been involved politically with any party, since my father’s election.
Abiola said that running for a political office and winning election are two different things.
“Gen. Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the Peoples Front (PF), did he end up being the President of this country? Shehu Yar ‘Adua started the PF, my father came in on the same platform. Did he end up ruling this country? So, it’s not about whether you are running for something or you want an office, no.”
He stated that his main focus now is to reawaken the consciousness of the younger generation of Nigerians and prepare them to be future leaders of the country.
He said: “I am not impressed with the democracy that we are in today, because it is not what my father and others died for. It’s not what they put their lives on the line for.
“And I want to make sure we get what they will be proud of in their graves. The challenge is now for me to make sure it happens,” Abiola said.
Speaking further, Mr. Abiola explained: “My father had chieftaincy titles from all over Nigeria. He didn’t even have a national honour conferred on him until two years ago. So, it’s about always giving and always believing in Nigeria.
Court sacks PDP EXCO in Anambra
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama, Abuja, has sacked the state and local government executive councils (EXCOs) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.
Justice O.A. Adeniyi gave the order sacking the EXCOs in a judgment on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah (for himself and all local government chairmen and ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017 under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee).
Listed as defendants in the suit are the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora.
Anyakolah claimed that the PDP arbitrarily imposed state chairmen, Exco members and local government chairmen and national delegates on members in its Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021.
He contended that the congress was held in disregard of an extant list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.
Justice Adeniyi, in the judgment delivered on June 9, 2021, a copy of which was seen yesterday, agreed with the plaintiff/claimant) that the PDP violated its constitution in the conduct of the Southeast zonal congress of March March 6, 2021 and the appointments made therein.
The judge proceeded to declare among others, that “all congresses, designations or appointments made by the first defendant (the PDP), with respect to the positions of the state chairman, EXCO members and local government chairmen, as contained in pages 14,15 and 16 of the Southeast zonal congress brochure of 6th March 2021 are hereby nullified and set aside.”
He also declared that it is unlawful for the PDP, whether during its Southeast zonal congress of 6th March or at any time, to adopt or publish the name of a state chairman, alongside persons purporting to be his EXCO members, local government chairmen and national delegates, without recourse to the extant list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report.”
The judge ordered the PDP to henceforth, recognise and adopt only the list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, who shall continue to act in the capacities for which they were duly elected.
APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman
The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Chief Letep Dabang, its Caretaker Chairman, for alleged anti-party activities.
This is contained in a letter of suspension given to Dabang signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday in Jos.
Akpanudoedehe said that the State Deputy Caretaker Chairman, Mr Enouch Fanmak,would act as the caretaker chairman.
“The Party is in receipt of a correspondence suspending you from office as the State Caretaker Chairman of Plateau chapter of our party, over anti-party activities.
“The information of your suspension is contained in a document endorsed by a good number of members of the State Executive Committee, of which the Executive Govemor of your state, equally serves as a member, cannot be ignored.
“Therefore, in line with the posture of transparency of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the National Chairman H.E. (Hon) Mal Mala Buni, has authorized the constitution of a 3-Man Fact Finding Committee.
