APC’s former interim Chair, Bisi Akande loses wife

Former Governor of Osun State and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande lost his wife of over 50 years to cold hands of death on Tuesday.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Omowumi died aged 73 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The cause of death has not been revealed by the family.

Omowunmi and Bisi Akande got married 51 years ago, with the marriage blessed with several children.

“For about 48 years now that I have gotten married, I am still with my wife,” Akande said in 2014.

He eulogized his wife as the best woman any man could pray to have.

“In our marriage we agreed to live together no matter what the condition is. Except for when I was in the prison, we have always been together and we will always be.

“What has kept us this far is that from the beginning, we take ourselves not just as husband and wife but also as brother and sister. We do everything together; we love each other, take care of the children together and spend money together,” he said.

Among the children of the couple are Dr. Wuraola Solabi who married in June this year in Ibadan and Osun state commissioner for health, Dr Temitope Ilori.