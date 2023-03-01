Wednesday, March 1, 2023
APC wins 14 more senatorial seats, PDP secures seven, LP gets four

Nigeria senate

Several serving and former governors have won various senatorial seats in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Some serving members of the House of Representatives have also been elected into the Senate in the forthcoming 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, several incumbent and former governors lost their bid to become senators.

Results so far collated and declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that the Labour Party, which has shocked dominant parties like the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, has secured seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

n Plateau State, INEC, on Tuesday, declared the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Simon Mwadkwon, winner for the Plateau North Senatorial District election.

The Returning Officer, Prof Jeff Doki, said Mwadkwon scored 155,681 votes to beat other candidates, including that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Christopher Musa, who polled 78,302.

In Edo State, LP’s Neda Imasuen won the Edo South Senatorial District seat. Imasuen polled 167,250 votes, while his closest rival, Mathhew Iduoriyekemwen of the PDP garnered 61,749.

In Taraba State, APC’s David Jimkuta, defeated Governor Darius Ishaku to get Taraba South Senatorial District seat.

Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes while Ishaku of PDP, got 45,708 votes.

In Kaduna State, PDP’s Khalid Mustapha won the Kaduna North Senatorial District seat by polling 250,826 votes to defeat the incumbent APC Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, who scored 190,008 votes.

In Delta State, billionaire businessman and PDP candidate, Ned Nwoko, won the Delta North Senatorial District seat with 92,514 votes. His closest rival, Ken Kanma of the LP, got 86,121 votes.

In Abia State, APC Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won return ticket for Abia North Senatorial District. The current Chief Whip of the Senate polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat Labour Party’s Nnamdi Iroh, who polled 27,540 votes.

Also LP’s Darlington Nwokocha, scored 92,116 to defeat a former National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Austin Akobundu, who polled 41,477.

In Niger State, the lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa, was reelected, having got 159,650 votes while his closest opponent in the PDP got 125,242 votes.

In Katsina State, the APC won all the three senatorial seats.

A younger brother to the late ex-President Umar Yar’dua, Abbdulaziz Yar’Adua, of the APC was declared the winner of the the Katsina Central Senatorial District election, having scored 153,512 votes to defeat his main rival, Aminu Sirajo, of the PDP who polled 152,140.

For Katsina North Senatorial District, the incumbent Senator Ahmed Babba-Kaita of the PDP lost to Nasir Zangon-Daura of the APC. Zangon-Daura, who is a current member of the House of Representatives, polled 174,062 while Babba- Kaita polled 163,586.

For Katsina South Senatorial District, Muntari Dandutse, a curren member of the House and candidate of the APC, won the election with 203,245 votes to defeat his main rival, Shehu Garba, of the PDP who polled 151,519.

In Ondo State, businessman and candidate of the APC for Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, was declared the winner with 110,665 votes, defeating the immediate Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the PDP, Agboola Ajayi, who got 65,784 votes.

In Oyo State, APC’s Sharafadeen Alli won Oyo South Senatorial District with 111,513 votes. A former governorship aspirant and PDP candidate, Joseph Tegbe, came second with 92,481 votes.

In Gombe State, PDP won two out of three senatorial district elections, with a former governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo winning in Gombe North and Yaro Anthony-Siyako getting Gombe South seat, leaving Gombe Central which was won by the APC candidate, Danjuma Goje, another former governor of the state.

In Kaduna State, PDP’s Lawal Adamu emerged winner of the Kaduna Central Senatorial District election by polling 225,066 votes to defeat a former Chief of Staff to Governor Nasir el-Rufai and ex-Commissioner for Budget Planning, Abdullahi Sani, of the APC, who scored 182,035 votes.

In Yobe State, current Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, won re-election ticket for Yobe North Senatorial District with 91,318 votes to defeat PDP’s Bello Ilu, who polled 22,849 votes.

In Niger State, APC’s Governor Abubakar Bello won Niger North Senatorial District election with 100,197 votes.

In Akwa Ibom State, INEC declared Senator Godswill Akpabio of the APC winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District election.

In Enugu State, the LP’s Okey Ezea defeated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the Enugu North Senatorial District election.

In Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole of the APC won the Edo North Senatorial District election.

