APC ward exco suspends NDDC Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie

A ward in the Delta State chapter of the All Progress Congress (APC) has suspended Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension comes a day after the party’s leadership in the state expelled Dr Cairo Ojougboh as a member of APC.

The decision to expel Onochie was taken after a review of her conduct during the just concluded general election in Onicha-Olona, Ward 4 in Aniocha North Local government of the state.

A copy of her suspension letter made available to our correspondent stated that she was found campaigning for candidates of opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Her allies and supporters were also said to have also worked for the PDP making the party to lost in her polling unit and the state during the governorship election.

