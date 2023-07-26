The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked security agencies in the country to invite and interrogate leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the foiled attack on the residence of the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Tuesday night said spewing lies and gibberish has become the PDP’s obsessive preoccupation following its crushing defeat in the last Presidential Election.

“In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group arrested by the Police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, in Yola, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress APC.

“We call on the Police, State Security Services SSS and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP’s leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice”, he said.

According to Morka, the “bizarre and senseless allegation comes only days after the same badly ailing Party alleged, without a shred of substantiation, that APC was engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary seeking to influence the outcome of pending cases before the Election Petitions Courts”.

He said it is downright irresponsible for the PDP to continuously politicize serious matters of security and national importance for its vain and macabre humor.

“As an age-old Party, this ceaseless display of egregious incivility in the conduct of its affairs is disgraceful and sad.

“Acts of terror or involvement in a terrorist plot are heinous crimes under the law and the PDP cannot continue to bandy allegations around without justification. Atiku Abubakar is a citizen of Nigeria and deserves the fullest protection of the law. Our law enforcement authorities must protect and investigate any threat to his person, family or assets and prosecute offenders.

“However, Atiku Abubakar’s PDP cannot continue to peddle criminal blackmail and wicked falsehoods in the name of opposition politics, unrestrained and without accountability.

“Nigerians roundly rejected the PDP at the polls. Rather than engage in some introspection and give the court the time of day to deliver a verdict in the case they have brought challenging the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they have chosen to busy themselves with swimming in abysmal pool of lies and mischief.

“While vigorously defending our legitimate and popular election mandate in court, our Party will continue to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians through President Tinubu’s strategic program of social and economic development designed to improve the living conditions of our people”, he added.