Wednesday, June 28, 2023
APC to hold caucus, NEC meetings in July

Online Editor
By Online Editor
The National Caucus (NC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been scheduled for July 11, the ruling party announced yesterday.

The meetings are to hold more than a month after the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The party held its last NEC meeting on April 22 last year.

The notice for the meetings was signed yesterday in Abuja by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to the notice, the National Caucus (NC) meeting called by the NWC under Article 12.5 of the party’s constitution will hold at 6pm on July 10. The venue as announced by Omisore is the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The notice said the NEC meeting will hold the following day by 11am at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The convention of the NEC meeting is under Article 25.2(i) of the party’s constitution.

The meetings, which are expected to serve as avenues to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party, may also be the deciding factor to determine the fate of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, both of who have been accused of flouting the party constitution.

The crucial sessions of the two statutory organs of the party will be chaired by President Bola Tinubu, and also have Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Muhammadu Buhari, past and present APC governors as well as former and current Senate president, Speakers of House of Representatives of the party, the National Working Committee and other party stakeholders in attendance.

