APC takes over Jonathan’s campaign organisation

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has taken over the structures of the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), the platform that vigorously campaigned for former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s 2015 re-election bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though Jonathan lost the re-election bid, TAN, by rallying the support of Igbo in Lagos for Jonathan, helped the PDP win six House of Representatives and state House of Assembly seats.

Leaders of the group in the state have vowed to deploy TAN platform for the APC in future elections.

The coordinator of TAN, Prince Eke Obi, disclosed this during the 2017 luncheon hosted by the Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila with Nigerians of Igbo extraction resident in his Surulere federal constituency 1.

He said despite Jonathan’s loss, TAN structure is still intact.

In his address, Gbajabiamila who said the Igbo have been supportive of his political ambitions in the Surulere axis of Lagos, expressed optimism that the cordiality will continue.

He described the Igbo as economically strong and politically sagacious, saying they were a force to reckon with in the affairs of the state.

Gbajabiamila, who contested the speakership position and lost to Yakubu Dogara, the incumbent speaker, by eight votes, believe the development in Lagos cost him the top position.