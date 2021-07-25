POLITICS
APC sweeps Ogun LG poll
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 17 of the 20 chairmanship seats announced so far in Saturday’s Local Government election held in Ogun State.
The results were announced Sunday morning by Mr Babatunde Osibodu, the Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGISIEC) at the commission’s head office in Abeokuta.
Osibodu said that pending results from Odeda, Ado-Odo/Ota and Abeokuta-South Local Government areas would be announced as soon as they were received from the collation centres.
He said that results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would also be announced when they were ready.
The OGISIEC chairman assured that all the results would be announced on Sunday.
POLITICS
Ogun LG polls: Govt restricts movement on Saturday
The Ogun State government has announced the restriction of movement of persons and goods between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
The restriction would enable voters in the 20 local government areas of the state to participate freely in the local government elections.
onsequent upon this, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, vowed to enforce the restriction order on vehicular movement, in collaboration with other security agencies.
According to a release from the office of the TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. ‘Seni Ogunyemi, “all Area Commanders, Divisional Commanders, Unit Commanders and Head of Squads, have been put on red alert to synergize with other services in the scope of their command structure to ensure orderliness during and after the election period.”
The TRACE officials were asked to scan, track and locate suspicious movement and provide adequate information on same, as witnessed on locations and on roads.
They are also to place on standby, rescue equipment, for quick response to emergency traffic challenges before, during and after the election.
It is also the duty of the traffic officials to ensure that vehicles with voting materials get to their locations at the right time without hindrance.
TRACE urged the general public, particularly the voting public, to respect and uphold the rules and regulations guiding their movement and restricting vehicular movement to guarantee a hitch free and credible Local Government Election in the State.
POLITICS
APC suspends Commissioner Salihu Alizaga
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa State has suspended the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Dr Salihu Alizaga, over alleged insubordination to the party leadership.
Mr Malle Moses, the Chairman of, Caretaker Committee, announced the suspension while inaugurating a 7-man committee to investigate the allegation level against the commissioner by the APC officials in the area.
He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for a thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to the party leadership in his ward.
“As you can see, we have received a formal complaint/petition against Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward is his ward.
“We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.
“It is because of this that we (the leadership of the party) at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.
Moses urged the committee to do a thorough job in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country.
He urged stakeholders of the party in the area to work in unity to take the party to a greater height.
Earlier, Mr Umar Dahiru, the Secretary, APC, Nassarawa Eggon local government, while reading the formal complaint/petition against the commissioner, alleged that Alizaga has been interfering in the affairs of the party in his ward without the permission of the party.
The petition read thus: “Sir, it is on record that we severally invited Dr Salihu Ahmed Alizaga, the Hon. Commissioner for Land and Survey, for party meetings at ward level (Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward) and he never attended one of our invitations.
“When we approached him for not coming to the party meeting, he will always say ‘as far I am concerned, I am the leader of the party from ward to the local government level being the Hon. Commissioner representing the good people of Nassarawa Eggon LGA’.
“The last incident that happened which necessitated us to write this complaint is within your knowledge.
“On Saturday, the 17th day of July 2021, the critical stakeholders of our great party (APC) at the Local Government level summoned a meeting in Nassarawa Eggon under your leadership to see how to agree on a consensus candidate at the forthcoming local government election.
“The Hon. Commissioner whom he claimed to be party leader in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government with other stakeholders he mentioned in media were also invited to the meeting, but they refused to attend the meeting.
“We, therefore, humbly wish to place on record that the conduct/ actions of the Hon. Commissioner is not only wrong but illegal, unconstitutional for our great party and it is therefore unacceptable.”
Responding, Mr Bala Moses, the Secretary of the investigative committee, promised to discharge their assignment without fear or favour.
However, Moses urged members of the party to avail the committee with useful information that would enable them to do a thorough job.
POLITICS
PDP withdraws from Ogun local govt election
Less than 48 hours to Saturday’s local government election in Ogun State, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the council polls.
The Chairman of the party in Ogun, Sikirulai Ogundele said this in a statement on Thursday.
Ogundele, in the statement, urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm, saying the withdrawal was sequel to a judgment of an Ogun State High Court between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).
Ogundele had earlier dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the state.
The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.
“Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the CONSENT JUDGEMENT of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby make the following pronouncement:
“That consequence upon the said judgement in suit M/55/2021, Ogun State PDP withdraws its participation in the Ogun State Local Government Election which is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.
“That all candidates of the party who have been earlier screened by the party to contest in the LG election and all our teeming party members and loyal supporters are enjoined to remain calm and sustain their confidence in the leadership of the party,” the statement reads.PDP
Trending
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Lagos LG Elections: MC Oluomo’s thugs hijack ballot boxes in Oshodi (VIDEO)
-
LIFESTYLES22 hours ago
5 ways to have sex when you are tired!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Sex robots can spice things up!
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Day of Destiny, Pillars of Africa, Charlie Charlie… 10 movies you should watch this weekend
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Benin Republic’s ‘EFCC’ where Sunday Igboho is being held
-
NEWS1 day ago
I don’t want your bribes, invest in CSR, Buhari tells contractors
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Barcelona to swap Griezmann for four Man City players
-
LIFESTYLES5 hours ago
5 ways how sex causes acne!