APC sweeps Jigawa LG polls

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) on Sunday declared as winners, APC chairmanship candidates in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state that contested Saturday’s council polls.

​A​ press statement signed by the Chairman of JISIEC, Alhaji Ahmed Sani, said the APC candidates won the elections ‘unopposed’.

It said that the election was conducted in line with the electoral laws, adding that all the candidates were declared winners by Returning Officers in their respective local government areas.​

The APC candidates declared winners were Alhaji Umar Musa, Auyo Local Government Council; Hudu Babangida, Buji Council; Muhammad Sani (Babura), Muhammad Dole (Birniwa), Muhammad Abdullahi (Birninkudi); Ibrahim Yargaba (Dutse), Ibrahim Ya’u (Gagarawa), Aminu Gumel (Gumel), Gali Muktar (Garki) and AbdulMalik Fagam (Gwaram).

Also declared were Jaji Adiyani (Guri), Abdullahi Daurawa (Gwiwa), Ibrahim Muhammad (Hadejia), Sa’idu Abdu (Jahun, Ahmad Marke (Kaugama), Salisu Garba (Kirkasama), Kiyawa Isyaku Adamu (Kiyawa), Garba Abdullahi (Kafinhausa) and Jamilu Zaki (Kazaure).

Others were Sani Dahiru (Maigatari), Muhammad Agufa (Miga), Sabo Musa (Malammadori), Salisu Sani (Roni), Abdulrashid Illa (Ringim), Jafaru Mohammed (Suletankarkar), Abdulmajid Isma’il (Taura), Dauda Dan-Auwa (Yankwashi) and Jaji Adiyani (Guri,

Reacting​, ​former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state, Malam Aminu Ringim, described the election as an illegal exercise.

“As law-abiding citizens, we did not participate in the election because of the court order; so, this is an illegal election.

“We are, therefore, waiting till September ​20, the date the court has set aside to hear the substantive case we filed before the it,” he said.