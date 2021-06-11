POLITICS
APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman
The Plateau chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Chief Letep Dabang, its Caretaker Chairman, for alleged anti-party activities.
This is contained in a letter of suspension given to Dabang signed by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on Friday in Jos.
Akpanudoedehe said that the State Deputy Caretaker Chairman, Mr Enouch Fanmak,would act as the caretaker chairman.
“The Party is in receipt of a correspondence suspending you from office as the State Caretaker Chairman of Plateau chapter of our party, over anti-party activities.
“The information of your suspension is contained in a document endorsed by a good number of members of the State Executive Committee, of which the Executive Govemor of your state, equally serves as a member, cannot be ignored.
“Therefore, in line with the posture of transparency of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the National Chairman H.E. (Hon) Mal Mala Buni, has authorized the constitution of a 3-Man Fact Finding Committee.
Lagos LG Polls: Funke Akindele’s ex husband reconciles with Oshodi LG Chairman
Ahead of the July 24 local government elections in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant for Oshodi/ Isolo Local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof as part of his reconciliation move met with the outgoing Chairman of the council, Bolaji Ariyoh on Tuesday.
The meeting, which was presided over by Ariyoh was held at the council’s executive chamber.
Recall that the Ariyoh had consistently kicked against the emergence of Almaroof as the APC’s candidate in the election.
Almaroof, who was a former husband to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, is the anointed candidate of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.
Feelers from the meeting had it that Ariyoh tabled some demands before Oloyede as a precondition for his support in the coming election.
Although the demand was not made public by both parties after the meeting sources said it includes Oloyede running an all-inclusive government after winning the election.
It was learnt that the meeting also discusses how to incorporate other campaign groups into the scheme of things as regards the campaign team for the election.
A source at the meeting told our correspondent that the reconciliation meeting went well.
The source added that the bottom line is that both parties agreed to work together for the success of the party in the July 24 election.
PDP releases names of its candidates for July 24 Lagos LG polls
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council elections in the state.
The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Mr Adedeji Doherty and the Secretary, Mr Muiz Dosunmu.
According to the party, the APC chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in Agbado-Okeodo are Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim; Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze (Agboyi Ketu), Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu (Agege) and Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi (Ajeromi).
In Alimosho, Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph; Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke (Amuwo-Odofin), Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel (Apapa), Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju (Apapa-Iganmu), Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo (Ayobo-Ipaja).
Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun will contest the election at Badagry Central, Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu (Badagry West), Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina (Bariga).
Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi (Coker- Aguda), Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon (Egbe-Idimu), Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon (Ejigbo) and Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal (Epe).
Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina (Eredo), Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha (Eti-Osa), Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin (Eti-Osa East), Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed(Iba), Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees (Ibeju) and Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi (Ifako-Ijaiye).
Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna (Ifelodun), Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan (Igando-Ikotun), Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju (Igbogbo Baiyeku), Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini (Ijede) and Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze (Ikeja).
In Ikorodu Central, Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya will contest; Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme (Ikorodu North), Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi (Ikorodu West), Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi (Ikosi Ejinrin), Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo (Ikosi/Isheri), Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu (Imota).
Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe (Isolo), Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie (Itire-Ikate), Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie (Kosofe), Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele (Lagos Island) and Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan (Lagos Island East).
Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos (Lagos Mainland), Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye (Lekki), O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo (Mosan Okunola), Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter (Mushin), Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala (Odi-Olowo), Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade (Ojo), and Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi (Ojodu).
Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao (Ojokoro), Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin(Olorunda), Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami (Onigbongbo), Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah (Oriade) and Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello (Orile Agege).
Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu (Oshodi), Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel (Oto Awori), Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni (Somolu), Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar (Surulere) and Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan for Yaba LCDA
2023: Why Matawalle may not defect to APC for now
With the 2023 political permutations in focus, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State might have concluded plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), but there are far more serious grounds why his defection might be impossible for now.
The reason is that the Supreme Court decision, which ceded the Zamfara governorship to the PDP immediately after the 2019 elections, did not consider any individual in arriving at the decision but the party, a situation which makes the opposition party the owner and sole beneficiary of the governorship and not Matawalle.
Already, arrangements are said to have been perfected for the governor to defect to the APC on June 12, where he is expected to be received by the ruling party’s National Caretaker Committee Chairmanand Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.
Also, as a prelude to the defection, Matawalle had on Monday, May 31, sacked his entire cabinet, including the commissioners, special advisers, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff in other to be able to accommodate some members of the APC in the new calculations.
The cabinet sack was to prevent some commissioners from refusing to defect with him and avoid the kind of backslash experienced in Ebonyi and Cross River States, where some commissioners and aides refused to go to the APC with their former principals.
Curiously, however, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has yet to officially speak on the developing story, but an informed party source hinted that having given all the political structures in the state to the governor, the PDP was at a loss as to why Matawalle wanted to leave the party.
But the source was confident that the governor would not gamble with the idea, knowing that the seat is the party’s and not his, the reason the deputy governor is said to have declined being part of the defection plan, since he would be the sole beneficiary of Matawalle’s false move if he eventually dared the consequences.
It was gathered that the governor’s planned defection was due to the politics of 2023. The governor, it was learnt, has been promised a return ticket for 2023. He is currently serving his first term in office.
In 2019, the APC won all the state and national elections in Zamfara State, the PDP came second but due to the Supreme Court judgement, the PDP inherited the victory across the board.
The state was considered an APC state and it was therefore to ensure his reelection in 2023 that Matawelle was being poached to defect to the APC.
Another party source also hinted that, “There is no free ticket for him in the APC by 2023, as the former governor of the state, Abdulazizi Yari and Senator Kabir Marafa have reconciled and will surely give him a fight ”
But a PDP source said the APC in Zamfara State was like a shark infected water, waiting to consume the governor, if he made the mistake of defecting to the APC.
In February this year, the political feud between the two warring camps in the state chapter of the APC – Yari and Marafa – were reconciled, by the national caretaker committee of the party as part of the 2023 scheming.
The source said it was not certain whether all PDP senators and members of the House of Representatives that benefited from the Supreme Court judgement would be willing to defect with himtoo.
According to the source, “If the governor defects what will happen to the governorship ambition of Senator Marafa? Will he subdue his ambition that caused his initial political feud with former governor Yari or will he go back to the senate? If he decides to go to the Senate, what will happen to the current senator that is from the PDP?”, the PDP source stated.
Yari, Zamfara’s immediate past governor is plotting to become the national chairman of the APC, and has been at daggers-drawn with Matawalle, who became an unexpected beneficiary of the APC crisis in the 2019 primaries in the state.
The source that spoke to newsmen said Mattawlle was expected to join the APC on June 12 as ademocracy dividend to the state.
So far, two PDP governors have joined the APC. The first to dump the PDP was the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and he was recently followed by the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, with Matawelle already in view, if he defected as being planned.
However, Yari is said not to be not living any thing to chance as he still holds the ace in the state.
But a source claimed that to weaken Yari, all the states structures of the APC in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory would be dissolved soon.
“This is part of the reasons APC is delaying their convocation of the national convention of the APC. By the delay, all the interests would be accommodated, including all that are defecting, so that everyone will be equal and own the structures at all levels of the party,” the source explained.
But, the former governor, the source noted, would not go down without a fight, because if Mattawelle joined, the APC, he might be finished politically, as state structures are naturally in the hands of the governors.
PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “I will see the National Chairman and thereafter contact you “, but he did not eventually get, even though sources claimed the opposition party was waiting for Matawalle to make the biggest mistake of his life.
A PDP source said the party was in possession of intelligence report that the Zamfara governor had gone as far as seeking the opinions of some Supreme Court justices, who had told him leaving the PDP would definitely cost him the seat, based on the Supreme Court judgment of 2019.
But the governor was said to have contacted some highly placed persons in the government and party, who had allegedly assured him that they would circumvent the law for his sake and ensure he did not lose the seat.
