POLITICS
APC suspends Commissioner Salihu Alizaga
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa State has suspended the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Dr Salihu Alizaga, over alleged insubordination to the party leadership.
Mr Malle Moses, the Chairman of, Caretaker Committee, announced the suspension while inaugurating a 7-man committee to investigate the allegation level against the commissioner by the APC officials in the area.
He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for a thorough investigation into his alleged insubordination to the party leadership in his ward.
“As you can see, we have received a formal complaint/petition against Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward is his ward.
“We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.
“It is because of this that we (the leadership of the party) at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.
Moses urged the committee to do a thorough job in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the country.
He urged stakeholders of the party in the area to work in unity to take the party to a greater height.
Earlier, Mr Umar Dahiru, the Secretary, APC, Nassarawa Eggon local government, while reading the formal complaint/petition against the commissioner, alleged that Alizaga has been interfering in the affairs of the party in his ward without the permission of the party.
The petition read thus: “Sir, it is on record that we severally invited Dr Salihu Ahmed Alizaga, the Hon. Commissioner for Land and Survey, for party meetings at ward level (Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward) and he never attended one of our invitations.
“When we approached him for not coming to the party meeting, he will always say ‘as far I am concerned, I am the leader of the party from ward to the local government level being the Hon. Commissioner representing the good people of Nassarawa Eggon LGA’.
“The last incident that happened which necessitated us to write this complaint is within your knowledge.
“On Saturday, the 17th day of July 2021, the critical stakeholders of our great party (APC) at the Local Government level summoned a meeting in Nassarawa Eggon under your leadership to see how to agree on a consensus candidate at the forthcoming local government election.
“The Hon. Commissioner whom he claimed to be party leader in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government with other stakeholders he mentioned in media were also invited to the meeting, but they refused to attend the meeting.
“We, therefore, humbly wish to place on record that the conduct/ actions of the Hon. Commissioner is not only wrong but illegal, unconstitutional for our great party and it is therefore unacceptable.”
Responding, Mr Bala Moses, the Secretary of the investigative committee, promised to discharge their assignment without fear or favour.
However, Moses urged members of the party to avail the committee with useful information that would enable them to do a thorough job.
POLITICS
PDP withdraws from Ogun local govt election
Less than 48 hours to Saturday’s local government election in Ogun State, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the council polls.
The Chairman of the party in Ogun, Sikirulai Ogundele said this in a statement on Thursday.
Ogundele, in the statement, urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm, saying the withdrawal was sequel to a judgment of an Ogun State High Court between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC).
Ogundele had earlier dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the state.
The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.
“Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the CONSENT JUDGEMENT of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby make the following pronouncement:
“That consequence upon the said judgement in suit M/55/2021, Ogun State PDP withdraws its participation in the Ogun State Local Government Election which is scheduled for Saturday 24th July, 2021.
“That all candidates of the party who have been earlier screened by the party to contest in the LG election and all our teeming party members and loyal supporters are enjoined to remain calm and sustain their confidence in the leadership of the party,” the statement reads.PDP
POLITICS
I will remain in PDP, even as only member, says Senator Abaribe
Senate Minority Leader Enyinaya Abaribe has said he will not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Abia South senator claimed that the ruling party has nothing to offer him.
Abaribe, who was reacting to the defections from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC, insisted that the ruling party was using its Federal might to intimidate opposition members to defect.
The Senate Minority Leader spoke on TVC programme: “Journalists’ Hangout”.
Describing the defection of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawelle as the most pathetic in the series of defections so far recorded in the country, the senator maintained that only persons without integrity would move from one party to another.
He said: “I will never leave the PDP, even if I’m the last. This is because I don’t see what I can gain from the APC.
“For some of us who have built our reputation based on truth and integrity, there are things we cannot do.”
Abaribe claimed that the APC was resisting e-transmission of results because it was afraid of defeat in the next general election.
The Senate Minority Leader expressed optimism that PDP would win the 2023 Presidential election.
He said: “We are going to win. The problem of the APC will start in September. When the problems start coming, it will be very clear. Let’s not be worried about what is happening now.”
POLITICS
Court declines to suspend July 24 Lagos council poll
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday declined to make an order of status quo ante that would have suspended the local government elections in Lagos scheduled for Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, rather, adjourned till November 29, proceedings in the suit filed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant Raheem Rasaki Alani.
The judge gave the ruling after upholding the argument of counsel to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.
Joined as first and second defendants/respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/677/2021 are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and LASIEC.
Alani is seeking, among others, to restrain INEC from making the register for Lagos’ 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) available, arguing that LASIEC ought to conduct the election in accordance with the “constitutionally-recognised” LGAs in Lagos, and not based on the 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the state.
But Pinheiro has filed a preliminary objection on behalf of LASIEC praying the court to strike out and or dismiss the suit in its entirety.
At the resumption of proceedings on Monday, some political parties including the African Action Congress (AAC), African Peoples Movement (APM) and BOOT informed the court of their intention to join as plaintiffs.
Responding, Pinheiro prayed the court to adjourn proceedings till after the annual vacation of the court because, among others, the intending parties who said they had filed a notice to join the suit, had yet to serve him and until that was done, the case could not go on.
He argued further that the failure of any party to comply with the law guiding the issue of service would rob the court of jurisdiction to entertain the case because “service is very fundamental before a case can be properly adjudicated on.”
When Alani’s counsel Mr. Taiwo Alabi suggested that given the development, it was reasonable that the court should issue an order of status quo ante bellum i.e. parties should stay action until the determination of the case pending in court, Pinheiro opposed him.
He submitted that Alabi’s offer was a trap “which the court must not fall for” adding that the Appeal Court had stated on different occasions that the court should not entertain that type of approach.
“How can the plaintiff in the face of various applications for joinder filed by different parties which are yet to be served on me, and a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court from entertaining the case filed by us, be seeking the order of status quo?
“I pray the court to adjourn further proceedings in this case till after the annual vacation of the court which is starting on the 26th of July,” Pinheiro added.
Granting his application, Justice Aneke adjourned till November 29 for the hearing of all applications.
He advised the plaintiff to approach the vacation judge during vacation.
