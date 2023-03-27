APC supporters protest in Abuja, call o PDP, LP to accept Tinubu as ‘President-Elect’

9 total views

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress on Monday staged a peaceful demonstration in Abuja, in support of Bola Tinubu, the party’s candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The protesters were gathered at Unity Fountain in Maitama with different placards carrying inscriptions such as “Elections were Legitimate and Asiwaju emerged,” “No to Interim government,” “Respect the rule of law, no law of jungle,” “Solidarity in defense of democracy,” among others.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu had declared Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third. Both politicians are now challenging Mr Tinubu’s emergence as ‘president-elect’.

Days after the declaration, some groups said INEC illegally declared Tinubu as ‘president-elect’.

Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa also led a protest to the national headquarters of INEC in Abuja.

The opposition party, which rejected the results of the presidential election, won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that the exercise was rigged.