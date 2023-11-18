APC stakeholders call for cancellation of Taraba council poll

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Taraba State have continued to call for the cancellation of the ongoing council election in the state.

One of the stakeholders, a former member representing Wukari/Ibi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Danjuma Usman Shiddi, alleged massive irregularities in the election across the state.

The former lawmaker who alleged that election did not take place in Wukari council, called for the immediate cancellation of the exercise.

The APC member, who contested the election for Southern Taraba senatorial district in the last general election but lost, said the council election has been compromised by some government officials in the state.

According to him, APC is not participating in the election because results have already been written.

It would be recalled that the Taraba State APC chairman, Ibrahim Tuktur El-Sudi, had earlier raised alarm over alleged irregularities in the election.

Describing the exercise as “sham”, the APC state chairman, while calling for the immediate concellation of the exercise, called for a refrandum that will empower the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with the responsibility of conducting council elections across the country.

The chairman, who expressed sadness at the way and manner the election is being conducted , alleged the absence of election result sheets in most of the polling units.