APC slams nine conditions on presidential aspirants
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released nine guidelines for the conduct of presidential, governorship and parliamentary aspirants ahead of primaries.
The contenders have been barred from going to court without first exhausting avenues for redress and ventilation of grievances.
The aspirants are also expected to sign undertakings to accept the outcomes of the shadow polls and support whoever emerges as a candidate for the general election.
The ruling party also directed them to take oaths not to engage in thuggery, anti-party activities, factionalisation or the creation of parallel congresses and party organs at any level.
These conditions are contained on page 17 of the nomination form given to the aspirants.
But of the nine conditions, most of the aspirants, especially presidential heavyweights, are uncomfortable with the “voluntary letter of withdrawal”, which they are expected to sign before a Commissioner for Oaths or a Notary Public.
They alleged that the withdrawal clause may lead to either imposition of a presidential candidate or abuse of the consensus clause in the Electoral Act 2022.
It was learnt that most presidential aspirants have been seeking legal advice on Page 18 of the nomination form, which they considered a booby trap.
A copy of the nomination form revealed the tough terms for aspirants who have paid humongous sums to participate in the primaries.
Although APC leadership claimed that the conditions were in line with Article 21. 2 (i — xii) of the APC Constitution, many aspirants faulted the conditions as inconsistent with fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.
The conditions are: “Abide to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the APC and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Abide by the Primary election guidelines of APC and Nigerian Electoral Act.
“Abide to place APC above selfish interests,
“I, my primary campaign organisation and my supporters undertake to accept the outcome of the primary and support whoever emerges as APC candidate for the general election.
“Abide not to engage in dishonest practices, thuggery, being absent from meetings to which he/she is invited without reasonable cause; carrying out anti-party activities which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organisation of the party or which are inconsistent with the aims and objectives of the party.
“Abide not to give wrong information to any organ of the party or unauthorised publicity of a party dispute without exhausting all avenues or settlement or redress within the party.
“Abide not to file any action in a court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided.
“Abide to always follow the path of justice, honesty and unity amongst fellow contestants and party members. So help me God.
The aspirants, especially presidential contenders, have picked holes in Page 18 of the nomination form bordering on signing a voluntary letter of withdrawal before participating in the forthcoming exercise.
The letter, titled: Letter of Voluntary Withdrawal, says: “I…of the above address…vying for…hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest…scheduled to hold on…2023. My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, the APC.”
Apart from addressing the letter to the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, each aspirant is expected to endorse the letter before a Commissioner for Oaths or Notary Public.
It was learnt that most aspirants were shocked by the attachment to the party’s nomination form.
A source said: “Most of the aspirants see it as a death warrant. The party can invoke the letter to disengage an aspirant from participating in any strand of the primaries.
“Also, it gives the party the liberty to impose a candidate at any level under the guise of abiding by the consensus clause in the Electoral Act 2022. With the letter, the conditions for consensus will easily be met.
“Technically, many aspirants see the letter as leaving their fate to the party. Other conditions have also boxed them into a tight corner. We have never had these draconian guidelines.”
It was learnt that some aspirants have opted for legal advice on whether or not to sign the letter of withdrawal.
An aide to a presidential aspirant said: “Our legal team, like those of others, is studying the implications of the letter.
“I am aware that presidential aspirants have been comparing notes on the letter, which is unacceptable to them.
“Although the party said the signing of the letter is optional, an aspirant will be submitting an incomplete nomination form without completing the letter. Such an aspirant can be disqualified. It is a tight situation.
“None of the presidential aspirants has been able to submit his or her nomination form because of this letter of withdrawal.
“Though the aspirants have up till May 11 to submit the form, they are making representation to the party leadership to have a rethink.”
Kano Gov’ship: Ganduje endorses Dep Gov, picks senatorial ticket
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has endorsed his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, as the governorship candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Ganduje, it was gathered, has also settled for a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule-Garo, as Gawuna’s running mate.
The decision was reached on Sunday after a meeting at the government house.
It was gathered that it took the intervention of some elders of the party and an elder statesman in the state to prevail on Sule-Garo to agree to be Gawuna’s running mate.
Sule-Garo, who is believed to have the control of the party structure at the local government level, was seen as the preferred candidate of the wife of the governor, Hafsat Ganduje, and thus considered the most formidable aspirant going into the party’s primaries.
It was gathered from multiple sources at the meeting that the decisions reached at the meeting would be communicated to an expanded stakeholders’ meeting holding later this week.
According to a source, it was also agreed that Ganduje should pick the ticket for Kano North Senatorial District and that loyalists of the governor would purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for him on Monday.
Kano North is currently represented at the red chamber by Senator Barau Jibrin, a member of the G-7, which has been at daggers-drawn with the governor since last year, and lost out on Friday at the Supreme Court.
Jibrin, who has also declared to run for the governorship of the state has, however, said he would remain in the party and see through with his governorship ambition.
Another member of the G-7, Sha’aban Sharada, a federal lawmaker for Kano Municipal, has also reportedly picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the governorship of the state.
This is also as the leader of the G-7, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who picked the Kano Central Senatorial forms last week, is said to have reconciled with Ganduje and has been given a clean bill to return to the senate without a challenge within the party like in 2019.
Meanwhile, a former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhassan Rurum, is said to have dumped the APC after he felt disappointed with the anointing of Gawuna for the governorship ticket.
Rurum, the Member of the House of Representatives representing Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya, is among the top politicians hoping to clinch the party’s governorship ticket.
INEC chairman denies plan to contest presidency
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, has denied reports that he might contest the 2023 presidential election.
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria had on Saturday asked Nigerians not to be shocked should the Chairman of INEC purchases the N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms after the forms were “bought” for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.
But reacting in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Sunday, the INEC boss noted that he was not interested in joining the presidential race, saying, “it will not happen”.
The statement was titled, ‘Calls on the INEC chairman to join the 2023 presidential election’.
The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urges him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.
“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.
“The chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill-will against, any political party or candidate.”
El-Rufai anoints Senator Uba Sani as successor
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has endorsed Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in the state.
The decision was reached after extensive discussion with some of the aspirants, where the governor made his choice known to them.
“We met for about three hours. Everyone consented to allow Mallam’s decision to prevail. He has chosen Uba as the flag bearer.
“We need to accept this as the will of Allah SWT and avoid unnecessary back talk. Let’s see how to manage our supporters amicably,” a message sent out by one of the aspirants reads.
The governor it wa gathered had asked a former Chief of Staff and two-time former Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, to pick the form for Kaduna Central Senatorial District to replace Sani.
Dattijo, who was earlier touted as the anointed candidate of the governor, Daily Trust gathered, was planning to pick the governorship form on Friday before he was dropped by the governor for Senator Sani.
One of the aides to the senator also confirmed his choice by the governor, noting that he started consultation almost two years ahead of other aspirants.
“We are happy that the governor has anointed him. He started ahead of these other aspirants. The APC is a big family and we expect everybody to work with him for the good of the party,” he said in a telephone interview last night.
El-Rufai had, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said his preference of a successor is in his core team.
“My preference is in our core team; that is the first 11. I said core team because these are the guys that have worked with me since 2014 to organise our party, our campaign, and we won and got elected,” El-Rufai said.
Members of El-Rufai’s core team include Uba Sani. The 10 other members of the team are the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal, three commissioners – Bashir Saidu (Finance), Muhammed Sani Abdullahi (Budget and Planning) and Samuel Aruwan (Internal Security).
Others are Senator Sule Kwari (Kaduna North), Jimi Lawal (Senior Adviser, Councillor), Hafiz Bayero (Administrator, Kaduna Municipal Authority), Muyiwa Adekeye (Special Adviser, Media) and Saude Atoyebi (Deputy Chief of Staff).
