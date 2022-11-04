APC should be holding apology rallies, not campaigns — Utomi

Prof. Pat Utomi, the leader of the Big-Tenth, a political coalition pushing for the election of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said yesterday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be holding rallies to apologize to Nigerians rather than making a show and preparing for a new election.

Utomi bemoaned the dishonesty of APC stalwarts who, rather than uphold the manifesto document, shamelessly jettisoned it without any form of regret. He gave a historical account of how the APC’s manifesto was drafted in his Lagos home.

He added that giving the presidency to any of the two political parties would be a catastrophe for Nigeria because of the deterioration of administration by the APC and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support for transactional politics.

He said: “the Nigerian people have spoken, they have said they are tired of this old order; they will wait for us to release our manifesto then they will copy it, add some things and come out and shout this is our manifesto, but in their heads, they have no plans to implement them.