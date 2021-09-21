Connect with us

APC reveals 12 things FFK must do before being accepted into ruling party

Salihu Moh Lukman, the Director-General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has disclosed that the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode into the party is incomplete until he meets some conditions.

The PGF DG, in a statement he issued in Abuja, equally revealed that party members are genuinely and understandably angry with the red-carpet reception President Muhammadu Buhari gave to him last week Thursday.

Conditions Fani-Kayode must meet

To avoid rancour and infighting that might ensue from envisaged power-play, Lukman listed some conditions the new decampee must satisfy to ensure his full reception by, and continued stay in the party.

  1. Accountability to party leaders, organs, and Nigerians
  2. Decorum and comportment (he must never act uncontrollably at any time)
  3. Strict adherence to the provisions of the party constitution and its manifesto
  4. Possession of copies of the APC constitution and manifesto
  5. Cooperation with party members especially in relation to addressing national issues
  6. Commitment to a united Nigeria
  7. Demonstration of respect for all Nigerians irrespective of differences
  8. Demonstration of tolerance and respect for opinions of leaders and members of the party
  9. Respect in expressing disagreement
  10. Avoidance of promotion of divisive campaigns
  11. Possession of a photo gallery with images of him uniting with Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders in his home state, Osun
  12. Registration with the APC from his ward. Read more: 

Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London

Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

Aboidun’s visit came few days after the burial of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.

Abiodun delayed his visit to the Tinubu because he had to received visitors who came to commiserate with him over the death of his father.

Bola Tinubu has spent almost 80 days in the United Kingdom.

Within this period, he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muiz Banire, and the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.

Several other politicians including the ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sawnwo-Olu have all paid visits to Tinubu in London.

The reason for the visits was not made public but most of the visitors have noted that the APC leader is hale and hearty after multiple reports claimed that the ex-governor was ill.

Wike reveals plan if Jonathan joins APC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed what he would do if former President, Goodluck Jonathan defects to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike vowed not to support Jonathan if he defects to APC to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the governor, however, pledged to support Jonathan if he runs for the presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor explained that he would support Jonathan because they both hail from the same South-South region of the country.

He said: “When you said pick ticket, from which party? Is it APC or PDP?.

“To pick ticket means you’re representing the interest of a party. I’m in PDP and I will not be involved in anti-party activities. If he is APC, I won’t support him because I’m not into that kind of politics.

“It is not about ethnicity for me, but about the party. If he joins APC I can’t support him.”

There are rumours of Jonathan planning to defect to the APC ahead of 2023.

Against this backdrop, the APC said it would welcome the former president if he opts to join the party.

PDP reacts to Femi Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has broken its silence following the decision of its chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode to join the All Progressives Congress.

On Thursday at the presidential villa, FFK was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as the newest member of the ruling party by the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC’s Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale.

In his speech to the press after the meeting, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode stated that his reason for decamping from the opposition party is to unite the nation and that his move also would encourage others too.

Furthermore, he added that he was instrumental to three PDP governors absconding into the APC, naming governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, and Bello Matawale of Zamfara State.

He further said that he has friends across party lines and was wooing the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said ”The party wishes him the best in his future vocation”.

