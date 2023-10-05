The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, did “nothing questionable” whether as president or as a student in relation to his programme and records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this on Thursday while tackling Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election.

Atiku had filed a suit against President Bola Tinubu over his academic record at the Chicago State University.

He requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu.

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, hoping to get official documents to back his claim and possibly include them in his appeal at the Supreme Court.

He had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu submitted to the INEC which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the election.

Meanwhile, the APC secretay, while commenting on the issue on Arise TV programme, said Atiku needed to rest on his case against the president.

He said, “The outcome of the process in the United States with regard to this matter is just exactly what we imagined and known all along, which is that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a student of the Chicago State University.

“He partook in the full course of the program and graduated from that school with honours. The depositions by the registrar in the US attest completely to this position, quite contrary to the original case that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, brought to the court in the US in search of facts and information that actually do not exist. We are very delighted at the outcome because it vindicates the person of the president and his position all along.

“Atiku Abubakar’s political career has come to a standstill. The sun has set on his career. And I think he needs to realise it. He served this country as vice president. He held other positions. That is enough for any individual in this country, who is politically active. I appreciate his service, but he needs to rest this matter.”

“There is nothing out of CSU that even begins to suggest that this president, as a student and now as a president, did anything that is questionable or put into question his claims to having graduated from the CSU,” he said.