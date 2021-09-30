POLITICS
APC releases timetable for state congresses
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the October 16 nationwide State Congresses to elect party State Executive Committee (SEC).
This was contained in a notice issued by the Secretary to the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Thursday.
The Secretary, in the notice, said: “Under the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our Party’s Constitution, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great Party, has approved the revised timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the Federation to elect Party Officials.”
The notice showed the purchase of forms for State Congresses is slated for Wednesday 15th September to Monday 11th October 2021.
The screening of aspirants for State Exco will be conducted on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th October while the State Congresses – Saturday 16th October hold in all the States except Anambra and Zamfara States.
The notice further indicated that the Appeals arising from state congresses will hold between Saturday 23rd and Saturday 30th October 2021.
Akpanudoedehe further stated that aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100, 000. Deputy Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50, 000.
Those who want to jostle for the position of Senatorial chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30, 000 and other offices N30, 000.
Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.
The Nation recalls the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting of Wednesday 29th September 2021 considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses Reports.
However, the CECPC will look into any areas where there are disputes.
2023 presidency: South-East leaders drag Buhari, Federal Character, others to court
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some political leaders from the South-East have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Character Commission to court.
Also joined as defendants are the Federal Character Commission, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
The plaintiffs are before a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu seeking an order of court to compel the respondents to zone the presidential ticket to the South-East.
The suit was filed by Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, the National Coordinator, South-East for President 2023 and some other members of the PDP, APC and other citizens of Nigeria from the South-East zone.
They want the court to compel PDP and APC to zone their presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to the South-East zone for equity, justice and fairness.
Among other things, the plaintiffs are asking the court to determine “whether having regard to the extant provisions of Sections 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 4(1)(b) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment Act) of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, is the defendant not mandated to ensure and compel the 4th and 5th defendants to zone the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the South-East zone in 2023 as a way of ensuring proportional sharing of the office.”
They also sought an order restraining the INEC “from accepting, recognizing or publishing the presidential nomination or candidatures of any of the PDP and APC from the forthcoming 2023 general elections except such a nomination or candidate emanates from persons from South-East zone, Federal Republic of Nigeria and of no other.”
breaking
11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
Eleven Anambra State lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), have shifted their loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).
The defectors include five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly. They were all received by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday.
Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen.
In the statement, Gov. Buni congratulated the new entrants saying, they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.
“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” Buni assured.
The defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.
They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.
PDP contacts Jonathan on October convention
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed, yesterday, that former President Goodluck Jonathan is among key party leaders it would consult as it prepares for a convention in October to elect national officers.
Answering questions after it’s maiden meeting in Abuja, the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the Convention Planning Committee said it would not hesitate to contact Jonathan as major leader of the party.
Chairman of the sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius, said Jonathan remains a leader of the party and if there are issues for which he must be contacted, he will be contacted.
Jonathan’s status in the PDP has attracted concerns in recent times because of reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to drag him to its fold.
The sub-Committee also insisted that the issue of suspended national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, is not in focus as the party prepares for the October 30 convention.
The committee said it would not have any reason to contact Secondus with respect to preparation for the convention, pointing out that a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, on the fate of Secondus remains valid.
