APC ready to receive Kwankwaso if he decamps from NNPP – Ganduje

The newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the ruling party is willing to receive the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, if he is willing to defect.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, made his stance known during a chat with some selected media organisations in Kano on Saturday night.

The APC chairman stated that he is now in charge of the party’s affairs, stressing that his position has made it easier for Kwankwaso to rejoin the ruling party if he is willing.

He described Kwankwaso as a good politician who has held several notable positions in both the state and the nation.

He said: “Nobody will say Kwankwaso is not a good politician; at least he was a two-term Kano governor, although in disrupted tenures; he was Minister of Defence, even though he doesn’t know what defence is; and he was once a senator, even though he never said anything throughout his stay there.

“But if he is willing to decamp to the APC, our door is open, especially now that someone from his state is the party chairman; it will be easier for him to lobby,” he added.