APC presidential primary: ‘I’m of proud of you’, Osibanjo’s wife hails him
Dolapo, wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed her husband, saying she is proud of him.
In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, She shared a photo of her husband and hailed him.
“Oluyemi.. Oluleke.. Omoluabi.. Omo oko.. Oninu ire.. Oniwa Pele.. Oniwa tutu… Ologbon.. Olododo.. Alaanu.. I’m proud of you!,” the post read.
This is coming hours after Osibanjo congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 poll, Bola Tinubu.
The Vice President in a statement titled, “VP Osinbajo congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory at APC Presidential Primary Election,” also called for unity among APC members, adding that Tinubu’s sterling contributions to democracy stood him out.
“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.
“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections,” the VP’s statement read in part.
Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes to emerge the APC candidate at a special convention of the party held at Eagle Square, Abuja. He defeated his closest rivals, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice President to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.
2023 election: Full list of presidential candidates that have emerged
No fewer than 10 presidential candidates for the 2023 general election have emerged.
Below is a list of candidates that has so emerged in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari .
Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)
Omoyele Sowore (AAC)
Peter Obi (LP)
Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)
Kola Abiola (PRP)
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)
Atiku Abubakar (PDP)
Major Al-Mustapha (AA)
Akpabio clinches APC Senate ticket
Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district.
Akpabio, who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the just concluded presidential primary of the party, emerged winner with 478 votes.
Out of the 540 delegates, 512 were accredited, of which Sir Joseph Akpan had one vote, DIG Ekpo Udom who initially won the first primary had three votes, while 11 votes were voided.
Speaking on Thursday night at the Godswill Akpabio Empowerment Centre in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, where the re-run primary held, Akpabio thanked the people for finding him worthy.
“I thank the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district for finding me worthy to be given another opportunity to represent you in the Nigerian Senate. I recall when you gave me the first mandate in 2015 to 2019, I recall that there is no Senator ever that did the kind of empowerment I did for you.
“I know a lot of projects were done across the ten local government areas, from markets to water projects, to electrification project, to building of classroom blocks,” he stated.
Speaking earlier, the State APC Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, said he was directed by the party at the national level to carry out the re-run, and cited infractions in the first primary as the reason for the re-run.
“There was some infractions in the primaries held about a week ago and I was directed by the National Working Committee to carry out a re-run.
“We have about five aspirants in this exercise. They were all informed and are fully aware. The aspirants are Sir Joseph Akpan, DIG Ekpo Udom, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Senator Godswill Akpabio,” he said.
Though the other aspirants were not available during the exercise, one of them, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo announced that he was stepping down for Akpabio.
He said, “The first primary took place on May 28th and all of you were there. Today, our Father has joined the race. I, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, former member of the House of Representatives, a son of this senatorial district, I plead with all my delegates to identify with our father, and I return all the delegates to vote for him.
“I don’t think we should do anything to undermine the person God has given to us as a leader. The person is Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. I call all my delegates once again to support him. With that, I have withdrawn my aspiration to the Senatorial seat.”
The five man committee to monitor the primaries was led by the Chairman, Sir Sylvester Okonkwo, Secretary, Alhaji Salisu Isa, and Mrs Bunmi Imole, who was the returning officer, among others, as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
2023: Peter Obi’s presidency threatened as LP faction picks Ezenwafor as presidential candidate
The crisis in the Labour Party (LP) took another dimension yesterday as its acting national chairman, Calistus Uju Okafor yesterday announced ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as the Presidential candidate for the party ahead of 2023 Presidential election.
Okafor who announced Okafor as the candidate to fly the flag of the party next year at the Excel Hotel and Resort, Garki 2, Abuja, described the candidate as “a man of integrity.”
Ezenwafor, former Anambra State Chairman of LP emerged through what Okafor described as affirmation during the party’s primary, with members drawn from across the country.
Speaking on the Presidential candidate, Okafor said, “Having made all the requirements of the party, we hereby affirm you to be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party come 2023.”
The LP Acting National Chairman who noted that he was not fighting the former Anambra State Governor and the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi whom the other faction of LP had presented as its presidential candidate, said “I am not against you. My doors are open.
“I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink.”
Speaking with Journalists after his emergence, Ezenwafor disclosed that he was on “a rescue mission.”
According to Ezenwafor who was Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Willie Obiano said that with the level of insecurity in the country, “Nigeria needs to be rescued. Labour is leading a revolutionary course, Labour party will win the general election.
“Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.
“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission,” he said.
Ezenwafor who worked with former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju; former Governor Chris Ngige, also served under former Gov. Peter Obi for four months.
Speaking further, Okafor said that his position and actions were based on the need to ensure justice,fairness and equity stressing that he had nothing against the person of former governor Peter Obi.
Okafor, who insisted that he remained the acting national chairman of the LP following the sacking of its late chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, also clarified that there was no agreement yet between him and a former presidential Spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe.
He said no meaningful discussion had taken place between him and Okupe, who is now the campaign manager for Obi, adding, “On Doyin Okupe, it is unfortunate that people takes someone else for granted. I wonder why people wants to use others for their selfish interest.
“I am fighting for Justice. There’s no where in any political party that an acting national secretary can take over the national chairmanship position. We have the deputy vice-chairman and the zonal vice Chairmen.
“There is no where in the constitution that says an acting national secretary could take over the leadership of a political party when the deputy national chairman and zonal vice chairmen. I am not witch-hunting Peter Obi.
“When Okupe called me, I told him that I was open for discussion. I was now surprised when he went to the media and said a different thing from what I told him.
“It is clear that he wanted to take me for granted. The leadership of the other faction is going about that I’m looking for recognition. It is an insult to me as a person.
“They should know that their leader is an acting national secretary while, I Calistus Uju Okafor is the acting national chairman. The court will soon remove them. I am very open to any discussion for the right thing to be done.
“The leader of the other faction should remain as the acting national secretary while I play my role as the acting national chairman. Every other positions in the Labour Party remain the same until we all obey the consent judgement that says an all inclusive and expansive convention be held.”
