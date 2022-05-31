POLITICS
APC Presidential Primaries: Pastor Tunde Bakare agrees to step down for party’s choice
A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he will step down from the 2023 race if his party so demands.
Bakare spoke on Monday with newsmen in Abuja at the venue of the screening of presidential aspirants of the APC.
On Monday, the screening committee, headed by former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, screened former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; and former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Others also screened were Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Felix Nicholas; Senator Ajayi Borroffice; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Uju Ken-Ohaneye; and former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima.
Bakare told newsmen: “The party supremacy is the utmost essence.
“You cannot force your way through a party’s structure.
“The party has the final say.
“And when we get to that bridge, we will know how to cross it.
“The screening exercise is to check who is guilty and who is not.
“And it depends on the people, who are doing the screening.
“By God’s grace, we have complied with everything demanded for.
“We have supplied every information.
“And every information given is accurate and there is no miscommunication anywhere.
“Therefore, we will listen to what they have to say to us.
“And we trust God for accurate answers and deserving answers to all questions.”
On her part, the only female aspirant, Ken-Ohaneye, also said she would step down if the party asked her to do so, provided the party would be willing to carry on with her economic blueprints.
She said: “I want you to know that we are a family politically, and if I am asked by the party to step down, I will not challenge the party, because, like they say, charity begins at home.
“I will never see it as a problem to my party, because I am going to respect them.
“I am going to do whatever it takes to promote my party and make them relax so that they can make a better decision.
“So, if their decision is to ask me to step down, I will not have choice than to step down.
“As long as they can carry over my blueprints on board, definitely, I will respect my party.”
Presidential aspirants to be screened on Tuesday (today) are Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Tein Jack-Rich; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Dimeji Bankole; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is at present in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
POLITICS
Peter Obi, Pat Utomi to contest Labour Party presidential primary on Monday
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, and Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, are set to contest the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP).
The national convention of the party is set to hold on Monday in Asaba, the Delta capital.
Obi and Utomi are the two leading presidential candidates of the party.
Obi, a presidential aspirant, joined LP hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Advertisement
The former Anambra governor said his decision to join LP aligns with the interest of Nigerians across different sectors, adding that he wants to take the country from consumption to production.
“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family,” Obi had said.
Utomi, co-convener the National Consultative Front (NCFront), is one of the stakeholders creating awareness on the need for a third force that will break the dominance of two major political parties in the country.
POLITICS
Jonathan missing on APC list of Presidential aspirants after court declared him eligible to run
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list of presidential aspirants expected to be screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State last Friday declared that Jonathan is eligible and “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023.
In his judgment, Justice Hamma Adama Dashen said Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.
In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the fourth alteration of the 1999 Constitution which bars Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.
Jonathan was Nigeria’s vice-president between 2007 and 2010. He became the president in May 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and completed the latter’s tenure.
He won the 2011 presidential election but lost his attempt to secure a second term in office in 2015.
The judgment was part of the plans of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan to have the former President take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.
The newspaper last Thursday reported that Jonathan had submitted his N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms a few days earlier to the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu.
However, his name is missing on the list of 23 presidential aspirants released by the APC.
Names of the presidential aspirants for screening as listed by APC:
1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba
2. Badaru Abubakar
3. Robert A. Boroffice
4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye
5. Nicholas Felix
6. Nweze David Umahi
7. Ken Nnamani
8. Gbolahan B. Bakare
9. Ibikunle Amosun
10. Ahmed B. Tinubu
11. Ahmad Rufai Sani
12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole
14. John Kayode Fayemi
15. Godswill Obot Akpabio
16. Yemi Osinbajo
17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha
18. Yahaya Bello
19. Tein Jack-Rich
20. Christopher Onu
21. Ahmad Lawan
22. Ben Ayade
23. Ikeobasi Mokelu
POLITICS
MC Oluomo’s candidates win Reps, HoA seats in Oshodi
Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo has again proved that he is in-charge when it comes to the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshodi.
His candidates on Friday won both the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats for Oshodi constituency 1.
Prior to the primaries on Friday, there had been series of internal crisis between Oluomo’s camp and some party leaders in Oshodi.
MC Oluomo had been engaged in a power tussle with the leaders of the party over the control of the party in the local government.
In the House of Reps seat, MC Oluomo’s preferred candidate, Bashiru Dawodu won the primary, beating three others candidates.
Dawodu, the incumbent member representing the constituency in House of Reps, scored 18 votes out of the 25 delegates’ votes
In the House of Assembly primary, Stephen Olukayode Ogundipe clinched the APC ticket.
Ogundipe popularly known as Omojuomolo defeated the incumbent member representing Oshodi Constituency I, Hakeem Olushola Sokunle to win the APC ticket.
Sokunle was seeking a third return to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He first took a shot at the state assembly in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In 2019, he was re-elected for another term after crossing over to the APC.
The primary election was held at the Cooperative hall of the local government on Oyetayo Street.
Oshodi Constituency 1 has 25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from five wards.
Dawodu, a medical doctor, rode on the back of MC Oluomo to win in 2019 after series of attempts in the past.
ALSO READ: MC Oluomo allegedly demands N100million to support re-election of Oshodi Rep member
Both, however, fell apart few months after Dawodu was elected due to irreconcilable differences .
MC Oluomo was said to be angry with Dawodu for not honouring agreements he (Dawodu) had with him prior to his victory in 2019.
In the run-up to the primary, Oluomo was said to have put his weight behind a former Chairman of Oshodi Local Government, Afeez Ipesa Balogun.
But after series of reconciliations, MC Oluomo decided to back Dawodu.
He was said to have collected N100 million to support Dawodu’s re-election
MC Oluomo assumed political leadership of the local government after the demise of Pa Alabi.
Latest News
- Kaduna Train Attack: Victims call for help as bandits release video of their captives
- EPL: Shirt numbers Dembele could wear at Chelsea revealed
- Court grants Okorocha N500m bail
- Wizkid Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music
- Again, World Bank warns Nigeria over fuel subsidy, says payments may hit N6t in 2022
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed moves to reclaim governorship ticket after Losing presidential bid
-
NEWS1 day ago
Four killed, residents robbed in Lagos cult war
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lewandowski wins European Golden Shoe again [Top 5]
-
SPORTS8 hours ago
EPL: Shirt numbers Dembele could wear at Chelsea revealed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Ex-Imo gov, Okorocha arraigned in court
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Thierry Henry sends brutal message to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool’s final heartbreak
-
NEWS1 day ago
NECO extends 2022 registrations to June 20
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
European stocks climb, tracking global sentiment as dollar weakens