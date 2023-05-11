APC Presidential Campaign Council member shot dead in Imo

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council in Imo State, Capt. Tony Enoch, has been killed.

Enoch, a retired military officer, and also a kinsman of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was killed in Oru East Local Government Area of the state, hometown of the governor.

Enoch, who doubled as the Coordinator for the Grow Orlu Project, a political structure of the Senator-elect of the Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, was said to have been killed on his way from the APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Oru- East council headquarters.

It was gathered that after killing him around Awomama Technical School in Oru-East, the gunmen dumped his corpse in the booth of his car.

A source in the community said the deceased was ambushed by his assailants, who ordered him to park his car before he was shot dead.

He was reportedly shot on the head three times and dumped in the booth, where blood traces were seen under the abandoned car.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

He promised to make inquiries and get back to our correspondent but as at the time of writing, he had not done so.