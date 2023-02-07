APC postpones Tinubu’s Oyo rally as Ibadan boils over Fuel/Naira Crises

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its Presidential Rally scheduled to hold at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Tuesday.

Publicity Secretary of Oyo APC, Olawale Sadare, confirmed the postponement .

He said the decision was taken by the Governor Simon Lalong-led Presidential Campaign Council “in view of the mood of the nation”.

Preparations for the Ibadan presidential rally of the Tinubu/Shettima state-wide campaign rally which had been changed from January 9 to February 7, 2023 was in top gear when the postponement was made.

According to Sadare, “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the people and the need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari work around the situation and ensure that normalcy return particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crisis.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was unnecessary to go ahead with (the) event in order not to play into the hands of some anti-democratic forces who do not want the nation’s general election to go on as scheduled because they feel the outcome of the poll, this time, would produce a new order capable of returning Nigeria to Nigerians.

“Although, a new date is yet to be announced, I can assure the general public that Oyo state will host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in no time and it is going to be a huge success. However, we appeal for calm among the citizenry as we must not lose focus on doing all that is necessary to ensure the fruition of the dream to have Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

There have been series of protests in Ibadan over the naira and fuel scarcity.