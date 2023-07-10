APC postpones caucus, NEC meetings to honour Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement by the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Sunday night.

According to the statement, the National Caucus members would now meet on July 18, while the NEC would meet on July 19 respectively.

The party said, “The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). inconveniences regretted.”