APC postpones Bayelsa gov’ship campaign

The All Progressives Congress has postponed the flag-off of its governorship campaign in Bayelsa State earlier scheduled for Saturday, October 14, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.

An Abuja High Court recently disqualified the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, from contesting the November 11 governorship race.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, while delivering the judgment, held that Sylva had been sworn in twice and ruled the state for five years as governor.

He said that the 1999 constitution would be breached if Sylva was allowed to contest again.

Okorowo specifically held that Sylva was not qualified to run because if he won and was sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor.

Citing the case of Marwa vs Nyako, the judge added that the Supreme Court had ruled that nobody could expand the constitution or its scope.

The APC has, however, said that Sylva remains its governorship candidate for the election.

“We wish to state categorically that Sylva is, and remains our candidate for the November 11 election.

“Our party and its candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the decision of the Federal High Court diligently and expeditiously,” the APC spokesman had said while reacting to the judgment.