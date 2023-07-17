Monday, July 17, 2023
APC NWC confirms Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Their resignation was announced on Monday during the NWC meeting chaired by Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Kyari also revealed that he has taken over as Acting Chairman while Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter takes over as Acting Secretary.

Adamu, who was elected as the national chairman of the ruling party at its national convention held in March 2022, sent his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu while he was away at the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Adamu’s resignation letter was reportedly received by the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

