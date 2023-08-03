Thursday, August 3, 2023
APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resigns

National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress(APC), Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

His resignation was the fourth after the exit of Adamu, Lukman and the immediate past National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

