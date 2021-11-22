POLITICS
APC National Convention to hold February 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved February 2022 for the conduct of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, made the announcement in Abuja on Monday.
Bagudu told State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa today.
The Kebbi State governor was accompanied to the villa by the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.
He told State House correspondents that the meeting was to brief the President on the decision of the Progressives Governors Forum when the members met on Sunday night.
According to Bagudu, the governors resolved that the convention should hold in February 2022 and the same suggestion was proposed to the President for approval.
He, however, stated that that party’s leadership has yet to decide on a specific date to conduct its national convention.
According to him, the party would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while it works out a timetable.
Governor Buni took over the APC leadership in June 2020 following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.
Amid the crisis that hit the party at the national level at the time, the APC National Executive Council met and resolved to dissolve the NWC based on the recommendations of the President.
The party, thereafter, appointed Governor Buni to head the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and he was immediately sworn in by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.
While addressing party leaders at the meeting, President Buhari had called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the APC and its members.
He informed party chieftains at the meeting that mutating disagreements could lead to the self-destruction of the party with dire consequences.
The caretaker committee was directed to take over the leadership of the APC pending when a convention would be conducted to elect a new set of national officers of the ruling party.
POLITICS
Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control ― Oyetola
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his belief in God to take charge of his reelection bid in 2022.
Oyetola said he is not perturbed by all forms of machinations and distractions which might be surfacing at this critical period the election is fast approaching, a circumstance which he described as a normal political phenomenon; noting that he remains unshaken as ever for his faith is in God who decides all things.
Oyetola who was amazed by the encomiums bestowed on him during the welcome, appreciated the party leaders and members, as well as the residents of the state for the unprecedented show of love, while reaffirming the formidability of the state All Progressives Congress ahead of the forthcoming election.
“I have said it before and I still hold the belief that only God will decide my second term ambition, He is the most powerful and controller of destiny, so I am not bothered by anything.
“I will, however, encourage you all to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration so that you would be able to exercise their civic rights in the 2022 election in the state”, he said.
While speaking at the gathering, the Director General of IleriOluwa Movement and the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa described the rousing welcome given to the governor as a sign of acceptability which the governor is enjoying among the state populace, saying it is nothing but a testament to the wondrous and impactful performance of the governor in the administration of the state.
In their separate remarks, the Director General of Bureau of Social Services, Mr. Richard Tinubu and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji respectively ascribed the reception to the productive leadership of the governor which has brought about tremendous development to all sectors of the state economy, while appreciating the people for their unflinching support to his administration and assuring them of more service deliveries for the betterment of all.
POLITICS
Ogun Speaker, lawmakers visit ex-Gov Segun Osoba after surgery in UK
Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo visited former Governor Segun Osoba on Thursday.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is recuperating in the United Kingdom after a knee surgery.
Adeyemi Ademuyiwa (Abeokuta South 2), Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo-Ota 2) and Yusuf Adejojo (Abeokuta South 1) were other lawmakers on the delegation.
In his remarks, the Speaker thanked God that the politician is doing well.
Oluomo expressed optimism that Baba Osoba, as fondly called, would return to Nigeria soon.
Unlike ex-Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, who underwent surgery and hosted scores of well-wishers, Osoba has received only a few.
breaking
Police cordon off APC national secretariat over protest rumour
Armed policemen were drafted to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.
This followed rumour of a planned protest by some aggrieved party members.
Six patrol vehicles of police personnel from the Wuse Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command were stationed at strategic places on and around Blantyre Street leading to the party secretariat.
It was gathered that the party’s leadership invited the armed policemen to the secretariat, following a security report that some “disgruntled party members were planning to protest at the secretariat”.
Around 11:30 a.m, security was tightened near the secretariat: all roads leading to the area were cordoned off while armed policemen searched humans and vehicles going and leaving the party’s secretariat.
Patrol vehicles were strategically positioned at Valencia Hotel and Barcelona Hotel ends of Balantrye Street; another van was postponed directly behind the secretariat on Ibrahim Babangida Way to prevent the protesters from accessing the secretariat.
By 1.39 p.m, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) Special Force, on a patrol van and power bikes, were seen patrolling along Blantyre Street to provide additional security backups. Some women party members from Bauchi State, who followed their leader to the party’s headquarters in the morning, were kept outside till 3 p.m.
A security operative attached to the party confidentially told our correspondent: “We had security report that some people have plans to come and protest here. The national leadership ordered the deployment of police and other security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
“This is the second time we are seeing this kind of deployment at the secretariat. It showed that some party members are aggrieved, but there is a limit to what they can do to continue to stop the protesters.”
Latest News
- ‘He left a vacuum too difficult to fill’ – Speaker Gbajabiamila reacts to Baba Suwe’s death
- Northern Coalition warns Buhari not to succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu
- China warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria, Congo amid high insecurity
- Ondo State University shut as students protest over ‘no school fees, no exam’ policy
- APC National Convention to hold February 2022
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senator Gbenga Aluko slum, dies in Abuja
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Zidane learning English amid links to Man United
-
NEWS2 days ago
It’s dangerous to release Nnamdi Kanu – Arewa youths president, Shettima
-
ENTERTAINMENT13 hours ago
One injured during fight between Nigerian music star, Davido’s gang and another gang in Dubai club
-
breaking5 hours ago
China warns citizens against travelling to Nigeria, Congo amid high insecurity
-
NEWS13 hours ago
#EndSARs: Hold govt responsible if anything happens to me – Lagos Panel member, Adegboruwa
-
breaking5 hours ago
Northern Coalition warns Buhari not to succumb to pressure to release Nnamdi Kanu
-
breaking5 hours ago
Ondo State University shut as students protest over ‘no school fees, no exam’ policy